A South African woman took to social media to celebrate becoming a qualified dentist

Her TikTok video shows her in graduation attire as she opens up about being diagnosed with bipolar at 18

Her post was met with an outpour of love as netizens admired her courage and determination

A woman achieved her career goal of becoming a dentist despite having bipolar. Image: @thuliadam

Thuli Adam, a South African woman, went viral on social media after sharing her powerful story of graduating after facing challenges with her mental health.

Woman overcomes bipolar

In a now-viral TikTok video, Thuli is seen looking radiant and filled with joy as she rocks a stunning black dress and graduation attire.

In the post, she reveals her pride in graduating as a dentist despite experiencing difficulties when she was a teenager diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 18 years old.

"I went in and out of psychiatric hospitals during dental school. I even dropped out of uni in 2022 - but that did not stop me from achieving my dreams. One year later, I’m here, better than ever. Life does get better little one, hang in there," Thuli said in her caption.

Mzansi congratulates the dentist

Many netizens were touched by Thuli's journey and praised her for overcoming her trials and never giving up on her dreams.

Chané commented:

"Well done girl! From one Bipolar sufferer to another, you did us proud ❤️."

Very berry said:

"Congratulations. How old are you now?"

kanyi21 responded:

"So proud of you ❤️Congratulations."

Tumiso Somo wrote:

"Well done Dr T❤️you are so deserving."

Siphokazi replied:

"Well done baby, I'm extremely proud. God was not done yet."

Kelly ♥️ said:

"Manifesting that degree for me too congratulations ."

Chichi_R commented:

"Congratulations Dr, You did that !!!!! "

