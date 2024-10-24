Kids-loving school teacher Mrs Bullock shocked many members of the online community after sharing her last day at her school

The teacher, who is also into entertaining others, shared that she was going to pursue something she loved and was looking forward to it

Even though Mzansi peeps congratulated and wished her well, they couldn't resist expressing how hurt they were that she was leaving the school kids

A famous TikTok User and teacher shared her last day in her profession. Image @deemrsbee

A fantastic teacher and content creator adored by many learners received a beautiful farewell at her school, which she shared in a video on her social media page.

The fun teacher shared the video on her TikTok account under her user handle @deemrsbee, shocking many social media users who felt saddened for her learners.

Mrs Bullock signs out as a teacher

The teacher shared that she quit her job to go into full-time content creation and posted a video compilation of her last day at work with learners and teachers.

She accompanied her video with a caption that reads:

"These kids and this school healed me. Now, it is time for me to make them proud 😭❤️ Mrs Bullock, signing out ✌🏻."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows Mrs Bullock love

The post drew 78K views and over 100 comments from social media users who were devastated to hear the news but happy to hear she would be pursuing her dreams. Many filled the comment section with love, commenting:

User @Ntokozo Ndlams said:

"Oh, Mrs Bullock, we met you as a teacher kids looked so comfortable and happy around you. I'm sure you will be missed. Good luck on your future endeavors 🥰."

User @Zahreen commented:

"Amazing teacher that will be missed and never forgotten ❤️😭."

User @Smokey Mirror added:

"All the best in your future endeavours, tsala. I know for sure you were their favourite teacher ever 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️."

User @Derelene shared:

"Well done to the kids. But honestly, you are leaving a void in the kids lives. You have been an inspiration 🥰."

User @Madam Ngcobo🙂added:

"What an inspiration you have been to us colleague. continue shining brighter wherever you go."

User @Nelisa Lufundo said:

"Noooo, why am I sad Mrs, B?🥺❤️🌹I'm going to miss your content as a teacher yhiniii bhelekazi🌹✨."

