A South African woman got candid in a TikTok video of how she resigned from her workplace. Image:@honeyvundisa2

Woman quits her job

A young lady melted hearts in Mzansi with her story. The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @honeyvundisa2 opened up about leaving her workplace. The stunner revealed in her video that she had resigned with no plan but had to choose for herself instead. @honeyvundisa2 went on to explain that while working at her previous job, she began to fall ill due to "stress," hence why she left.

As the clip continued, she unveiled herself on the first day while being unemployed, and although she was stressed out, her mom kept her "sane" by reading her the Bible every day. As time went by, @honeyvundisa2 said she traveled with her boyfriend to Cape Town to begin a new life.

"I cried the entire day because when I left, my mom was crying too," she said in her video.

@honeyvundisa2 arrived in Cape Town, and she had to prepare for a job interview. The young lady shared that she was "anxious" as she left her house at six am for the interview.

At the end of the clip, she was asked to do an assignment and her results bagged her a second interview. She nailed her interview and got the job.

Mzansi applauded the young lady

Many people were touched by her story, and others were motivated to leave their toxic work environment and pursue other avenues, while some simply sent her heartwarming messages.

Maggie shared:

"Left without a plan, too. it's been seven months with no luck. I believe in God's timing. Congratulations, sister, keep praising him."

User added:

"Our mental health is important...I was already a chronic with severe depression and anxiety when I decide to quit Jan 2022...Life is hard, but I choose for myself the sake of my one and only daughter."

Sindiswamalebye wrote:

"I handed in mine today with immediate effect and no plan. I was starting to lose myself, but I trust in the Lord our God."

aCko said:

"Oh, God is truly a gap filler!"

Stofo_ZA commented:

"You motivate me love."

Maseiso_Mafuya said:

"Congratulations Lele. God is indeed faithful."

South African woman resigns from Checkers to further her studies at university

Briefly News previously reported that this brave young woman quit her job at Checkers, took a leap of faith, and embraced the role of a full-time varsity student.

@ziyanda494 shared on TikTok that she resigned and decided to go to university to study. In the video, the young lady is handed a basket full of goodies as a farewell gift from her colleagues. @ziyanda494 began to tear up as one of her colleagues hugged her.

