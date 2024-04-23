Lady Zamar opened up about enduring cyberbullying following her accusations against Sjava, expressing ongoing struggle and gratitude for support from her team and family

Lady Zamar recently got candid about the cyberbullying that she has experienced over the past few years. The singer was cancelled on social media following her damning accusations against fellow singer Sjava.

Lady Zamar shared how she deals with social media trolls. Image: lady_zamar

Lady Zamar breaks silence on cyberbullying

South African singer Lady Zamar has been on the receiving end of social media trolls for years. The star is always charting social media trends and hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Speaking about how she overcame the experience during a candid interview with DJ Sbu, the Sharp Shooter hitmaker said it has not been easy. She expressed gratitude to those close to her for keeping her sane. She said:

"It affects me still and for me to say anything else would be a total lie. I sometimes get extremely touched and triggered and sometimes I become an emotional mess by some of the things that I read.

"And if it wasn't for the people I have in my life, my team and my family, I wouldn't have survived half the things I have survived on the social media spaces."

Fans weigh in on Lady Zamar's video

Social media users also shared their thoughts on the ordeal that the star has been through. Many said the country should move on from that scandal and allow the singer to focus on her craft.

@__T_touch said:

"I would have taken a break if I were her but it's too late, she's used to it now."

@The_A_Wagon added:

"She's going through a lot."

@Mayo6Tee wrote:

"I forgive Her, I myself would love her to come back with her vocals.. just do music Lady Zamar.. its been years and Sjava is living out there .. let us just enjoy your music and talent.. once again you must live too."

@ishmaelsizwe said:

"The score was settled, now imagine someone who she wanted to put behind bars."

Lady Zamar’s new single Deeper from Rainbow album gets rave reviews

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar answered her fans' call for new music with the release of Deeper. The soulful single acts as a tantalising preview to her new album, Rainbow.

Lady Zamar showed excitement about dabbling in amapiano, which she infused with her signature sound.

