Lady Zamar is always trending for the wrong reasons as people fire shots at her but the star says she feels sorry for the bullies

Anyone who is on Twitter knows that Lady Zamar is always being dragged after what happened between her and Sjava

Reacting to the backlash she gets on social media, the Collide hitmaker said it's hurt people trying to hurt her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Zamar has expressed that she has nothing but pity for all the people who are always dragging her on social media.

Lady Zamar has revealed that she feels sorry for online trolls. Image: lady_zamar.

Source: Instagram

The singer has been a target of online bullies since her scandal with fellow singer Sjava.

Lady Zamar talks about social media trolls

Lady Zamar is one star who never catches a break from Twitter users. The singer has been a victim of online trolling since allegedly accusing Sjava of molesting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She recently charted Twitter trends when Sjava released his new album. People were tagging her and firing shots at her for no reason at all.

Lady Zamar says she's unbothered by Twitter trolls

Twitter can be a toxic place and Lady Zamar has been on the receiving end of the negativity. According to TimesLIVE, the star took to her page and said she is unfazed by the trolls.

Lady Zamar added that she actually pities those who troll her because it only shows that they are hurt people. She said:

"Every time someone is mean to me on social media because of rumours, gossip or slander they heard, I feel sad for them. I know their intentions are to hurt me but what I see are people who are hurting, and who don’t have enough love and compassion. It’s heartbreaking."

Distruction Boyz to Focus on Their Solo Careers, Gqom Duo Announces Split, SA Reacts: “Give Us an Album”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Distruction Boyz has taken to the timeline to announce their split. It's the second time the Gqom duo has split to focus on their solo careers.

Que and Goldmax dropped their debut album Gqom Is The Future in 2017 and announce their first split in 2020. They reunited again in 2022 and performed across the country as a duo and released a couple of singles.

Taking to Instagram, the stars announced their second split, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News