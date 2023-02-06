Durban Gqom duo Distruction Boyz has split for the second time after reuniting in 2022 and Mzansi is disappointed

Que and Goldmax took to social media to announce that they've again decided to focus on their solo careers

Qgom lovers wished the two music producers the best in their solo careers, adding that can't wait for them to reunite again

Distruction Boyz has taken to the timeline to announce their split. It's the second time the Gqom duo has split to focus on their solo careers.

Distruction Boyz has split again. Image: @distruction_boyz

Source: Instagram

Que and Goldmax dropped their debut album Gqom Is The Future in 2017 and announce their first split in 2020. They reunited again in 2022 and performed across the country as a duo and released a couple of singles.

Taking to Instagram, the stars announced their second split, reports ZAlebs. Distruction Boyz captioned its post:

Mzansi reacts to Distruction Boyz's split

Peeps took to the duo's comment section to wish them good luck in their solo careers. Some shared that they should have at least dropped an album before going their separate ways.

soulisticagency commented:

"Onwards and upwards gents! We are rooting for you both @goldmax_distructionboyz @realquedj! We can’t wait for your return."

b.r.o.w.n.i.i.e wrote:

"What y’all did on Omunye back in 2017 cannot be undidn’t."

fakumfutho said:

"We will be waiting for the return of Distruction Boyz. All the best in the solo careers we will be supporting and booking you guys. Hopefully, we might get a back-to-back DJ set whilst we wait for the return."

slindile58 commented:

"But your last set should be in your hometown."

melisizwemakaka wrote:

"We will never accept that without an Album. Give us an Album. Perhaps we will reconsider."

_umswenko_ added:

"Kudos to you guys for the pioneering work you’ve done for Gqom as a duo. I remember seeing you at Parklife 2019 and it was spiritual. All the best on your individual solo growth and careers, the mark you’ve made will never be forgotten."

