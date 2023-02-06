AKA has taken to social media to claim that he is the greatest hip-hop producer in Mzansi, adding that he produces 90% of his music

The Fela In Versace hitmaker has produced many hits for himself and other rappers such as Khuli Chana

Local hip-hop heads took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions, some agreed with him while others said Mashbeats and Zoocci are the best producers in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA has taken to his timeline to brag about being the best producer in Mzansi. The rapper revealed that he has produced 90% of his music.

AKA called himself the greatest hip-hop producer in Mzansi. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Fela In Versace hitmaker has had a couple of hits since he started recording professionally. AKA has also produced bangers for the likes of Khuli Chana.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega sparked a heated debate on his timeline when he claimed he is the greatest hip-hop producer in Mzansi.

"Statistically speaking … since I’ve produced 90% of all my music … surely I am the greatest SA Hip Hop producer of all time. Statistically."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi hip-hop fans react to AKA's claims

Local rap fans took to AKA's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed views of his remarks. Some agreed with him while others disagreed.

@Ntsako_SN commented:

"On pure production alone, Mashbeatz and Zoocci already have a statistical advantage in terms of hip hop."

@wise30152072 wrote:

"Name one radio number 1 and chart-topping song from them."

@biggybrandz said:

"I would say so. Especially since they are all smashers. And besides, nobody can make a beat the way you do. It's the uniqueness for me."

@rifuwo_moyana commented:

"Numbers don't mean you are the greatest."

@MerchantofJozi wrote:

"Talking about production, your sound is magic, Mfana. I like how you use the melodies, sonically you are the greatest, and top that with how you link the message to the beat, delivery is always on point, for me Prada cements you. How did you know Khuli will be a perfect future on that hit?"

@ViperIdous added:

"This guy. Produced samples jiki jiki greatest producer of all time."

DJ Ganyani advises artists to honour their bookings

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Ganyani advised young artists to honour their bookings.

A lot of artists have made headlines lately for pulling no-shows at gigs after being paid huge amounts of cash.

Taking to his timeline, the seasoned music producer warned new-age artists not to overbook themselves. He shared that chasing money will ruin their relationships with promoters, clubs, and other establishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News