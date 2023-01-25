DJ Ganyani has taken to his timeline to advise the new generation of artists to honur their bookings if they want to stay in the game for a long time

The music producer was reacting to complaints from establishment who booked artist with huge sums of cash but they never showed up

Other social media users, especially seasoned musicians, claimed the new wave of artists are chasing moneyand try to do six gigs per night and end up not showing up at some gigs

DJ Ganyani advised young artists to stop pulling no-shows. Image: @djganyanisa

Source: Instagram

Taking to his timeline, the seasoned music producer warned new age artists not to overbook themselves. He shared that chasigng money will ruin their relationships with promoters, clubs and other establishments.

He said he has had a long standing career because of his mutually beneficial relationship with establishments and his fans. Taking to Instagram, the star captioned his post:

"It's heartbreaking to read such concerns from establishments. Today most of us have long standing careers because of the mutually beneficial relationships we have with establishments and fans."

Daily Sun reports that he urged the artists to rspect their bread and butter because their career is dependent on their respect for all stakeholders.

Mzansi slams new generation of artists for not respecting the industry

Peeps took to the DJ's comment section on the micro-blogging app and agreed with him. They also advised artists to stop trying to do six gigs per night.

kidfonque said:

"So much of this happens with the new generation."

naimahglobal wrote:

"This happens because they book the same artists and give too much importance to clout and overlook upcoming acts with better work ethics, talent and even commitment to what they do. There are even more affordable and more talented artists than “those new cats” they’re referring to but because of clout they’ll keep going for the same ones and they’ll keep getting disappointed."

presssmusic commented:

"They try to do 6 gigs a night and end up disappointing these establishments. And it’s worse if your establishment is out of Gauteng. Sometimes you can book them for a date and they have no booking so they take your deposit, a week before your event they get to other gigs in Pretoria and they decide to let yours go without telling you and you find out on the day."

kago703 said:

"This is indeed sad."

sara_mohotlane added:

"True, they don't respect us and the their work."

DJ Kent announces he's working on new music

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Kent's latest post has sent his supporters into a frenzy. The house music producer took to his timeline to announce that he's working on new music.

It's been a minute since the talented DJ dropped new songs. He is known in Mzansi for producing hit including Falling, Spin My World Around and Top of the World. He has worked with talented singers such as Malehloka, The Arrows, Ziyon and Euphonik.

His album, The WeeKent, topped the charts and had massive club bangers. It was released in 2013. Taking to Twitter, the mix-master shared a clip of himself in studio mixing a new song. DJ Kent captioned his post:

"Working on new music…"

Source: Briefly News