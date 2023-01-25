Talented DJ Kent has taken to his timeline to reveal that he's working on new music and Mzansi is here for it

The house music producer posted a clip of himself working on a new song in his studio and his fans lost it

Fans of the star, who has dropped hit singles songs such as Falling and Spin My World Around, shared that they can't wait to dance to his music again

DJ Kent's latest post has sent his supporters into a frenzy. The house music producer took to his timeline to announce that he's working on new music.

DJ Kent has nnounced that he's workigng on new music. Image: @djkentsa

Source: Instagram

It's been a minute since the talented DJ dropped new songs. He is known in Mzansi for producing hit including Falling, Spin My World Around and Top of the World. He has worked with talented artists such as Malehloka, The Arrows, Ziyon and Euphonik.

His album, The WeeKent, topped the charts and had massive club bangers. It was released in 2013. Taking to Twitter, the mix master shared a clip of himself in studio mixing a new song. DJ Kent captioned his post:

"Working on new music…"

Mzansi can't wait for DJ Kent to drop new music

Peeps took to Kent's comment section aon the micro-blogging app and sghared that it's about time he drops new music for them to dance and sing along to.

@iambigT_ commented:

"The return of DJ KENT."

@sissgugu wrote:

"Yoh, I’m so happy."

@Villan09561215 commented:

"The king himself, man. I wish I was able to step there but next time when you drop don't forget your poy."

@BogatsuMosa said:

"It's about time...I love all your songs..I always listen to your songs...top tier."

@twofourr__ wrote:

"Can you believe that I’m still listening to 'Dreamer Girl' by you? That song is iconic and I can’t find it on itunes. I only play it on YouTube."

@Muzi_Mzekandaba added:

"Can’t wait bro it’s been a minute."

Mzansi judges Cassper Nyovest's unreleased song

In other music news, Briefly News reported that a clip of Cassper Nyovest dancing in studio is doing rounds on social media. Peeps took to the timeline to judge the rapper's seemingly unreleased song.

In the video, the star is jamming to the track while his verse plays in the background. Taking to Twitter, a tweep with the handle @Brianworldwide2 shared the video. He captioned it:

"I can't laugh Alone, W*f is this? Artist of the Decade."

Social media users shared that the song sounds like a classic hit by Uhuru. The group featured Professor in the song released in 2013 titled Y-Tjukutja. Some said the star should just drop his mic and focus on his businesses because his music career is over.

Source: Briefly News