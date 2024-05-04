Patricia Arquette's siblings: Meet Rosanna, David, Alexis and Richmond

Patricia Arquette is one of Hollywood's prolific actresses with a covetable track record. Since her first appearance as Kristen Parker in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, she has starred in several iconic films and TV shows. Known to have come from a family of actors, who are Patricia Arquette's siblings? You may ask.

Patricia Arquette at a Pucci Spring/Summer fashion show at Palazzo Altemps in Rome, Italy. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you have watched Boyhood and The Act, you must have met Patricia Arquette. She is from the Arquette family, one of the most prominent families with a long history of movie appearances in the American entertainment industry. Beginning with Cliff Arquette, credited for creating the Charley Weaver character, several actors have come out of this bloodline.

Profile summary

Full name Patricia T. Arquette Nickname Solid Gold Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'2" (157 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Body measurement 38-28-36 (97-71-91) Shoe size 8 US Dress size 6 US Hair colour Brown hair Eye colour Blue Mother Brenda Olivia "Mardi" (née Nowak) Father Lewis Arquette Siblings Rosanna, Richmond, Alexis (Robert), David Marital status Divorced twice (in 2001 and 2011) Ex-husbands Nicholas Cage (1994-2001), Thomas Jane (2001-2011) Children Two (Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane and Enzo Rossi) School Mid-City Alternative School College The Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies Profession Actress Net worth $24 million Social media Instagram

Who are Patricia Arquette's siblings?

The actress has four siblings: Rosanna, Richmond, David, and Alexis. They lived in a commune in Shenandoah Valley, Skymount, Virginia, for four years, practising Subud before returning to Chicago.

Who are all the Arquette siblings?

The siblings are five and are all part of the entertainment industry. Below are details of the Arquette siblings' birth order from the first to the last.

Rosanna

Rosanna Arquette at the Opening Night Gala and 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

She is a proficient American actress and the first of the Arquette siblings. She was born on 10 August 1959 in New York City. Rosanna Arquette's siblings are Richmond, Patricia, Alexis, and David, who also had varying acting careers.

Rosanna's career in the movie industry kicked off in 1977, and she made famous appearances on television and film. Her roles in Desperately Seeking Susan and The Executioner's Song earned her recognition, including a BAFTA Award and an Emmy nomination.

She also starred in movies such as Pulp Fiction and Crash and raised her career bar by directing documentaries, including Searching for Debra Winger, in 2002.

What happened to Rosanna Arquette?

Rosanna is heavily involved in philanthropy and serves as The Womanity Foundation's Goodwill ambassador. She has married four times and experienced as much divorce, having only one child, a girl, with her third husband, John Sidel.

Richmond

Actor Richmond Arquette at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles opening night gala at ArcLight Cinemas. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The actor was born in New York City on 21 August 1963. For decades, he has appeared in over 80 films and TV shows. His collaborations and ability to portray various characters have earned him several recognitions.

Richmond Arquette's siblings, including Patricia and David, may be more popular, but he has managed to etch his name in Hollywood's memory. He is also a philanthropist who cared so much about his dogs that he negotiated for them to be in a movie he featured in.

Patricia

Patricia Arquette at a Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Gala in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Patricia was born in 1968 in Chicago, Illinois. She is 56 years old, and her parents are actor Lewis and Brenda Olivia "Mardi" Nowak, a therapist.

Is Patricia Arquette related to Cliff Arquette?

He is her paternal grandfather. Patricia's childhood was filled with poverty and abuse suffered at the hands of her parents through their choices. In an interview, she had this to say about her refusal to get braces:

I just didn't want to look perfect. I didn't want to have to change myself to be attractive. I didn't think that was my responsibility.

Patricia has won categories like the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Boyhood and various commendations for her Medium, Escape at Dannemora, The Act, Severance, and High Desert roles.

Alexis

Late Alexis Arquette at Paper Magazine's 13th Annual Beautiful People Party at The Standard Hotel. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

On 28 July 1969, Alexis Arquette was born Robert Arquette, but completed her journey of becoming a trans woman in 2006. She was famous for being an American actress who stood actively in solidarity with the transgender community until her passing in 2016.

Alexis appeared in various films, including Last Exit to Brooklyn, Pulp Fiction, and The Wedding Singer. Her Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother is a documentary of her male-to-female transition. She contracted HIV in 1987 and passed away from health complications at the age of 47.

David

David Arquette at the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures Abigail at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

David is among the most popular and arguably the wealthiest of the Arquette acting family. He was born on 8 September 1971 in a Virginia Commune where his parents practised Subud.

He is famous for playing Dewey Riley in the Scream movie franchise and has featured in various Hollywood-produced movies like Wild Bill and Never Been Kissed. David also dabbled in professional wrestling and won the hearts of several fans while winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000.

Aside from acting and wrestling, he has ventured into music and patented Bozo the Clown. His siblings have suggested in the past that he might be the most affected by their parents' abusive side as he took to smoking and drinking before his teenage years.

Frequently asked questions

Searchers have asked several questions about the Arquette family. Here are a few of them and the best answers:

Why is the Arquette family famous? The family is famous for being one of Hollywood's largest and longest-standing acting families, beginning with Cliff Arquette.

How many sisters does Rosanna Arquette have? Rosanna has one biological sister, Patricia, and another, Alexis, after the latter transitioned from being male (Robert) to female.

Who are the Arquette sisters? Rosanna, Patricia, and, later, the late Alexis made up the Arquette sisters.

How many brothers does Patricia Arquette have? The actress has two brothers, an older one named Richmond and a younger one known as David.

Patricia Arquette's siblings are active in the entertainment industry and have a combined net worth of several million dollars. The siblings survived several downsides to their upbringing to make something valuable of themselves.

