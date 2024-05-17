Media personality Lamiez Holworthy penned a heartfelt message to her son Leano-Laone Zion Morule on Instagram recently

The DJ and radio host spoke very fondly about how her baby boy makes her world light up when she gazes at him

Lamiez and her husband, Khuli Chana, welcomed their son Leano on 9 April 2023,​ and they recently got him christened

Lamiez Holworthy is a proud mother to Leano-Laone Zion Morule. The doting mommy recently posted a sweet message on Instagram, gushing over how much she adores him.

Lamiez in awe over son Leano

Recently, in her Instagram stories, media personality Lamiez Holworthy dedicated a message to her son, Leano Morule.

Lamiez expressed that she is head over heels for her son, stating that she is in disbelief that he is hers and that her world lights up when he calls out for her.

"I am so in love with my little guy that I find myself staring at him in awe. In disbelief that I carried and gave him life. Then he smiles and calls me mommy, and my whole world lights up."

Leano gets christened

Lamiez and her rapper husband, Khuli Chana, welcomed their first son, Leano, together on 9 April 2023.

They had a christening ceremony for him this year.

"And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule surrounded by so much love."

Lamiez's parents, Chicco Thwala and Imelda, who took a moment for a photoshoot, and their friends and family attended the luxurious celebration.

Khuli Chana posts picture of him and mother on Mother's Day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khuli Chana shared a sweet picture with his gorgeous mother on Mother's Day on 12 May 2024.

The photo was taken at his son Leano Laone's christening, which Mme Morule attended to show support for Khuli's growing family. Mzansi showed love to the rapper's mother and admired their close-knit relationship.

