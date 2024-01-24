Chicco Twala revealed he's Lamiez Holworthy's biological father, confirming long-standing speculations

The veteran musician's revelation came after Lamiez's son's Christening ceremony, where he was pictured with the star

Sources suggest he may have met Lamiez's mother, Imelda Klow, in the early days of their careers, and both parties initially kept their relationship secret

Legendary music producer and musician Chicco Twala has revealed that popular TV presenter and DJ Lamiez Holworthy is his biological daughter.

Chicco Twala revealed that he is DJ Lamiez Holworthy's biological father. Image: @lamiez_holworthy and @SACelebUpdates

Is Chicco Twala DJ Lamiez Holworthy's father?

Chicco Twala recently made a shocking revelation about his children. It all started when the veteran musician had fans wondering about his relationship with DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana when they were pictured together at the star's son Leano-Laone's Christening ceremony.

According to ZiMoja, Chicco Twala who has been in the industry for decades confirmed that the TV presenter and DJ is his daughter. The star said he did not want to go into much detail about his children and only confirmed the speculation. He said:

"Yes, Lamiez is my daughter, but I won't go into details."

Speculations about how Chicco met Lamiez Holworthy's mother

The publication further noted that Chicco Twala might have met Lamiez's mother Imelda Klow when they were both starting out in the music and entertainment industries years ago. A source also confirmed the reports and revealed that Chicco and Imelda decided to keep their relationship a secret to avoid any challenges.

Meanwhile, Lamiez Holworthy's mother and manager also responded to the matter and dismissed the allegations.

Chicco Twala fumes as his assault case gets postponed for the 13th time

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chicco Twala is not happy that his assault case was postponed again. The media mogul was arrested in May 2022 after allegedly assaulting two power employees he mistook for cable thieves.

It seems Chicco Twala's case is still far from being over. The star will be back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 16 February following his recent court postponement.

