Chicco Twala expressed frustration as his assault case, stemming from a May 2022 incident, is postponed for the 13th time

Twala believes the delays are due to his celebrity status, citing another recent case that was swiftly resolved

He added that there is no valid case against him, urging for its dismissal

Chicco Twala is not happy that his assault case was postponed again. The media mogul was arrested in May 2022 after allegedly assaulting two power employees he mistook for cable thieves.

Chicco Twala responds to court case being postponed

It seems Chicco Twala's case is still far from being over. The star will be back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 16 February following his recent court postponement.

According to ZiMoja, Twala's assault case was postponed for the 13th time. The star was not happy about the postponement. He noted that he believes the case is being dragged because of his social status. He said:

"This case is dragging because it's Chicco Twala who is the accused and I must feel that they are working and they are not.

"There is a guy who was arrested not so long time ago and his case was struck off the roll in front of me. I'm happy that my lawyer has once again asked for the magistrate to strike this case off the roll because there is no case here."

Chico Twala wants his case dismissed

The legendary star said he believes the state has no case against him and should cancel it. He noted that he has lost a significant amount of money paying his lawyers.

Twala also applauded his celebrity lawyer Lesley Sedibe for putting his all in the case. He also revealed that the assault case could potentially ruin his gigs and income.

