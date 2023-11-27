A fight broke out during tea adjournment between a warden and one of the accused, Mthobisi Mncube

A video shared by broadcast journalist Linda Mnisi showed the accused pushing the warden roughly

Netizens were not quite impressed with how the accused handled themselves during the tea adjournment

Accused Mthobisi Mncube fights with the warden during tea adjournment in court. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The High Court was turned into a battlefield on Monday, 27 November 2023, after one of Senzo Meyiwa's accused killers had a clash with a warden.

Suspect Mthobisi Mncube roughly pushes a warden during court

Events of the day took a turn today in court after one of Senzo Meyiwa's accused had a fight in court during a tea adjournment. A broadcast journalist, Linda Mnisi, shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter of the fight and also shared that the fight broke out after the warden asked the accused to sit correctly in the pit.

Linda captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"BREAKING: #SenzoMeyiwaTrial. Wardens clash with the accused in court during the tea adjournment, telling them to sit properly.

"Court resumes. Adv Baloyi tells the court that there was a scuffle between a warden and particularly accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube. Adv Mnisi takes instructions.

"Adv Mnisi says the accused say they usually stand up to stretch during the adjournments and the warden did not take kind to that. Adv Nxumalo says his instructions are similar to that of Adv Mnisi."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens unimpressed with the accused's behaviour

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions regarding the fight that broke out in court. See some of the remarks here:

@SpheDludla wrote:

"Nah, this fight emanates from inside, I'm sure. Once a nkabi always a nkabi."

@CareersSA1 mentioned:

"You can't hide your true colours forever...These guys want to fight waderns in court!!! This is disgraceful...Dangerous these ones."

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"South Africa is a joke, and criminals just do what they want with impunity. They should be handcuffed and ankle-cuffed from now on @DOJCD_ZA."

@nxalati8 shared:

"The warden looks a little bit scared."

@nordienmn responded:

"These guys are on trial?! And are they fighting the wardens? Some people have guts!"

@NOCOFFE5 commented:

This warden looked scared. Yoh."

@HosneyM_ mentioned:

"Now, with this kind of behaviour, they make me believe they did it."

@MaphikeSeth replied:

"Security capacity should be reviewed; on my analysis, the accused tried to grab the gun from the warden... unbelievable!"

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede responds to R22M Senzo Meyiwa-Netflix doccie deal claims

Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo has poured cold water on the allegations that she and her sister Kelly Khumalo have secured an R22M Netflix deal to detail the death of Senzo Meyiwa.

The singer took to her Instagram to set the record straight that the sisters would be narrating the night the former Orlando Pirates goalie died in October 2014 at their Khumalo residence in a Netflix series for R22 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News