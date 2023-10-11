The defence lawyer asked for time to consult with the two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

A trial-within-a-trial will be held to determine whether the two men's confessions are admissible in court

South Africans who are tired of the drawn-out trial expressed their frustration about the new development on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Senzo Meyiwa and the men accused of his murder at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Image: Lefty Shivambu and @Bongani_Masuku

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - The defence attorney, who is representing two people accused of confessing to Senzo Meyiwa's murder and identifying Kelly Khumalo's family home as the crime scene, requested a day from the Pretoria high court to consult with the defendants.

Admissibility of confessions

According to TimesLIVE, a trial-within-a-trial will be scheduled to evaluate the admissibility of their confessions.

State prosecutor George Baloyi informed the court that Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi made two confession statements while Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya confessed and identified the crime scene.

The defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele contended that his clients denied making any confessions, statements, or admissions. Ntanzi claimed he was coerced into signing a statement under duress.

Defence and state attorneys present their arguments

Baloyi indicated his intention to present evidence regarding the warning statements of the remaining defendants and proposed a joint trial-within-a-trial for efficiency.

Ramosepele sought a postponement, citing that he hadn't received complete instructions on the matter.

SA frustrated by legal manoeuvres

Read some of the comments below:

Vincent Zimuto said:

"These guys are already serving lengthy sentences for other serious offences. If these confessions were true, they would've done it a long time ago."

Mpho Romano stated:

"I wish people could be visited by god I mean this lawyer is lying but anyway."

Baleseng Mashifane mentioned:

"If these guys just volunteer to give the state this evidence I hope they get a few years in jail but Kelly and her family deserve something I don't know just saying."

Benny Magejo wrote:

"Someone got paid to take the fall."

Azwifarwi Given Mbambadzeni added:

"Who's fooling who?"

Witness says Kelly Khumalo refused to give Senzo Meyiwa’s family his belongings, testimony divides Mzansi

In another article, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala shared riveting testimony about singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo.

The state's fourth witness told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that after Meyiwa's death, Khumalo, the soccer star's then-girlfriend, refused to hand over his belongings to his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News