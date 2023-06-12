The murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed yet again

Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba announced that the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is ill and may be for a long time

Ledwaba postponed the case to July, hoping it will be finalised as soon as possible

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to July following the sudden illness of presiding Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The murder trial of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to July 17.

A News24 report says the Gauteng High Court heard after a long delay that the presiding Judge Tshifiwa Maumela fell ill and "may not be available for a long time."

Breaking the news in a court where the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa on 26 October 2014 appeared is acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who said he and the legal teams need to finalise the trial as soon as possible:

"The reason why I am appearing is because my colleague Judge Maumela is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time, subject to what his doctors may say," Ledwaba said.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity it has received from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible."

Zandie is to continue on the dock for cross-examination

The High Court is still expecting to cross-examine Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie on her testimony about the night of the murder.

Zandie was with Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa's lover at the time in their mother's East Rand home the night the captain was allegedly shot dead by two intruders.

TimesLIVE says also present were Kelly's mother, Ntombi, Zandie’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala, and Senzo’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala on the night in question.

This postponement angered a lot of people. Here are some of their reactions:

@rowree_mtshali was disappointed:

"Disappointed beyond with all these postponements, they might as well drop this whole case coz they failed us #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@katli_mathule said:

"I feel very sorry for the Meyiwa family. SA Justice system has failed them. They should just take the law into their own hands and deal with them using African chemistry."

@DR_CEO_ said a little prayer:

"May God Almighty keep Judge Maumela either at home or in hospital PERMANENTLY judge president must allocate a new judge to adjudicate this case #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

Kelly and Senzo's daughter grows up to resemble her father in stature and skill

Briefly News previously shared in an article how their daughter Thingo had Mzansi gasping in a cute video where she showed off her soccer skills.

The video moved many to tears as little Thingo is just a reminder that the soccer legend may be gone, but Thingo keeps his memory alive.

Apart from looking exactly like her dad, the little star has unmatched soccer skills.

Source: Briefly News