The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to May next year, leaving many South Africans annoyed

Two of the murder accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, secured a new legal representative

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele will take over their representation and will need time to study the case’s contents

This comes as two of the five men accused of the soccer star's murder secured a new legal representative.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi will be represented by Advocate Sipho Ramosepele who was approached by Sibiya’s father to take over the case.

The postponement was due to Ramosepele needing time to familiarise himself with the case. Taking to Twitter, a journalist said that the advocate would need to go through the transcripts and docket related to the case.

State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said Ramosepele would require time to understand the case's contents. According to TimesLIVE, the state did not oppose the trial postponement.

Sibiya and Ntanzi were represented by Attorney Tshepo Thobane, who took over the case following Malesela Teffo’s dramatic withdrawal from the trial earlier this year.

The latest development in the trial has left social media users convinced that justice will not be served. Briefly News readers have shared their views about the trial:

Edward Walker said:

“Weeeeeeeeh Senzo’s family must just forget about getting justice, the Mafia state is still going to plan on how to lie and protect the killers.”

Mhana Mesha wrote:

“Just a tactic delay, now it’s about who has got the best defence...no longer about Senzo.”

Lebo Lebohang commented:

“Deliberately postponed.”

Mothusiotsile Thapelo Mokgosi stated:

“This case will take five years minimum. I’m starting to believe Teffo when he said even the NPA is involved in protecting the mastermind. Just when we thought we are getting somewhere then another postponement. I guess they want to coach the next witnesses since Tumelo failed.”

Siya Siya stated:

“The Meyiwa family should just find peace and accept that their son is gone & move on from this...the justice system has already failed.”

Refiloe Rantshwabi Phuduhudu added:

“This case will take forever.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial: 2nd docket cast under the spotlight, defence labels court case unconstitutional

Briefly News also reported the controversial second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was brought back into the spotlight.

On Friday, 18 November, State Advocate George Baloyi continued with his re-examination of the third state witness, Tumelo Madlala. The advocate began the court proceedings by touching on a claim that suggests Meyiwa was killed during a scuffle between Zandi Khumalo and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

However, Madlala was not having it and said Colonel Joyce Buthelezi was behind the claims. According to EWN, the witness dubbed Buthelezi a liar and said she attempted to have the second docket confirmed.

Source: Briefly News