Shebeshxt showed a different side to him that mesmerised fans after a series of unpleasant videos

The Limpopo singer met DJ Karri for the first during his recent outing, and they had a heartwarming interaction

Twerka hitmaker hailed DJ Karri as his role model, and he lauded him, receiving praise online

There is a first time for everything. A very humble Shebeshxt was not something social media users expected to see.

Shebeshxt had a heartwarming interaction with DJ Karri. Image: @official.shebeshxt, @djkarri

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt meets DJ Karri

After gaining a reputation for being short-tempered, violent and impatient, Shebeshxt showed off a different side to him.

The Twerka hitmaker had a fanboy moment when he met DJ Karri recently. The South African DJ and Producer, who hails from Pretoria, shared a video of their interaction.

The Limpopo singer hailed DJ Karri as his role model, and he lauded him. In response to the kind words, Karri wished Shebeshxt all the best in his career.

"First time meeting Shebe, he told me I’m his role model. All the best Maburna."

Netizens react to the video

Online users were shocked to see this side of Shebeshxt, and many encouraged him to show it more often. However, it seems as though many are warning DJ Karri not to get too close to Shebeshxt because he might turn his back on him.

@AndriesAR:

"Very soon! 'DJ Karri I will give you a hot slap.'"

@IamthabangK:

"Very soon Shebeshxt will make threats to DJ Karri."

@LeftnEzzy:

"Everyone who's helping other people to put food on the table is my role model."

@PHUTI93TH:

"Everyone is his role model. I'm certain Fikile Mbalula is also his role model.'"

@Palesa_shortgun:

"Tomorrow things might not be this rosy. Love him from a distance this one abuti."

@lihle_tukayi:

"I'm worried. Mpama can come in anytime there, don't make any mistake, even nyathela him. please don't."

@PhumlaneMkhize1

"Be careful, this man will give you a hot slap and you will see 5 stars. I don’t trust that guy."

Shebeshxt performs for a small group of children

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt performed for a small group of children. This was a shocker for many people because this was far from the big shows he usually does.

Shebeshxt put up a lively performance for his young supporters at a birthday party, leaving netizens impressed by his humility. Mzansi showed love to Shebe for giving the same energy to his small group of supporters as he would a larger crowd.

