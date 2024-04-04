Shebeshxt opened up about the aftermath of releasing his song, Thwerka, with DJ Maphorisa

The Limpopo rapper revealed that he has no knowledge of how the royalties for the song would be split and is being kept in the dark

Moreover, Shebe revealed that he heard the song on the internet like everyone else, raising fans' suspicion about Porry's business dealings

Shebeshxt questioned DJ Maphorisa's shady business after releasing a song together. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Instagram/ djmaphorisa

Shebeshxt recently discussed his working relationship with DJ Maphorisa after releasing their song, Thwerka. The Ambulance hitmaker questioned how Porry does business, saying he has never discussed how the rights for the song would be split.

Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa over music rights

It's about to get tense after Shebeshxt did a tell-all about his experience working with DJ Maphorisa.

In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the Limpopo revealed that not only is he being kept in the dark about the royalties for their song, Thwerka, but he also heard it on the day of release like other fans and not exclusively.

Shebe told L-Tido that he has a lot of respect for Porry, but his shadiness made him question the kind of businessman he really is.

Moreover, the rapper said he needs more knowledge on how the music business works, saying the royalties aren't as important to him.

Briefly News reported on the backlash Porry received after disclosing that artists who record in his studio forfeit their music rights to him.

Seeing that Thwerka was recorded in Maphorisa's studio, it's quite evident that Shebe should kiss those royalties goodbye.

Twitter (X) user VnatorB shared a short clip from the full interview:

"I don't like sugarcoating stuff, I tell the truth, and people hate me for that. I respect him a lot, and I'm not saying I want the split sheets; I just need knowledge.

"I'd be happy if people like him would teach us how the music business works because when they don't guide us, you start doubting them and yourself."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's interview

Netizens are stunned by Shebe's revelations and called DJ Maphorisa out on his shady business dealings.

Previously, Shebe put Focalistic on blast for not properly acknowledging him for performing at his event, saying he felt under-appreciated:

ChrisEcxel102 said:

"There's trouble in studio paradise."

kevinwizlxvi wrote:

"It looks like it didn't end well."

PulengKagiso posted:

"When Mac G said Phori was taking people for a ride, y'all came for him. Here is the proof."

user-bh2xy1mi6v called Maphorisa out:

"Maphorisa is doing too much now."

Ora5252 responded:

"Mac G was right about Maphorisa. Big ups to Shebe for being open."

Shebeshxt involved in beef with The Punisher

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Limpopo rapper calling out The Punisher over what he said about him.

Shebe and the bodybuilder previously appeared to have a good relationship; however, something happened that made their friendship sour.

