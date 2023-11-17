Shebeshxt's Podcast and Chill interview has been topping the trends since its premiere

The Limpopo rapper opened up about his life and career, as well as his feelings about Focalistic

Shebe revealed that Foca never showed him appreciation for supporting him, saying he was the reason Foca's Straat National Address was packed

Mzansi sided with Shebeshxt after he called out Focalistic on ‘Podcast and Chill’ for not showing him love. Images: official.shebeshxt, focalistic

Shebeshxt had a lot to get off his chest during his Podcast and Chill interview. The Di Chomi rapper revealed his discontent with Focalistic since the Amapiano star's Straata National Address event, saying Foca never showed him love despite bringing a huge crowd.

Netizens corroborated Shebe's statements, saying Focalistic has "main character syndrome."

Shebeshxt calls out Focalistic

The Shebeshxt interview on Podcast and Chill was more than what fans expected. The Lebowakgomo rapper dropped files about his criminal past and even spilled tea about his stance on Amapiano artist, Focalistic.

Taken from a Twitter (X) video posted by You Dunno Vusi, Shebeleza says he never received any shout-out from President ya straata after his appearance at the Straata National Address event.

The Ambulance rapper went on to say that he was the reason the show was packed but never received recognition from Foca for the successful show even though he did the show for free:

"If you'd check on TikTok, all the trending posts from the event are of my performance. He couldn't even post my performance or send a thank you. I went there for free, he didn't pay me."

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's revelation

Netizens are siding with Shebeshxt, with some claiming that Focalistic has been called out for using smaller artists:

paballo_maseko said:

"No, but Focalistic always been weird. If you’re from Pretoria, you would know how much he’s stealing from struggling Bacardi artists and no one calls him out. He’s got so much dark energy for someone that tiny."

Shenash_12 joked:

"Shebe ha tsware foca poo!"

PGalatians67 wrote:

"Focalistic has Prince Kaybee tendencies, Very Two faced sometimes."

_FI5H responded:

"Foca not being a good person? Not news."

