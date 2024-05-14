Legendary Springbok winger Breyton Paulse shocked Mzansi after he was unveiled as the latest contestant on Masked Singer South Africa

The flyhalf played the role of Monster and was revealed on the recent episode of the popular SABC 3 show

Local netizens took to social media to share their shock at the unveiling while they also said they would miss the lovable monster character

Former Springbok Breyton Paulse was unveiled as Monster on The Masked Singer South Africa. Image: Steve Haag / Touchline

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok winger Breyton Paulse amazed Mzansi after he revealed himself to be Monster on 'The Masked Singer South Africa'.

The 48-year-old, scorer of 26 tries for the Boks, followed UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis as a famous local athlete to star on the show.

Breyton Paulse enjoyed his 'interesting experience'

Watch Paulse's unveiling on 'The Masked Singer SA' in the video below:

According to EWN, Paulse enjoyed his time on the show and complimented everybody working behind the scenes.

Paulse said:

"Being Monster on The Masked Singer was loads of fun and an interesting experience. Kudos to everybody who is part of the show. It was a fantastic journey."

Mzansi will miss Monster

Local netizens took to social media to say they would miss Paulse's lovable character on the show, while separately, Kimberley fans enjoyed seeing the Rugby World Cup title.

Ronel Koorsen will miss Paulse:

"Going to miss my favourite mask, and he was singing a song from my favourite band."

Rene Knowlden loved Paulse:

"Breyton is definitely a cuddle monster-sweetheart. Monster was my favourite - the costume was so adorable."

Marobe Ketso was surprised:

"I didn't expect it."

Danrika Goulding was amazed:

"Wow."

Angel Ledwaba loved the unveiling:

"Wow, I was shocked, but I love surprises."

