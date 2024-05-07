Dricus du Plessis, UFC middleweight champion, was unveiled to be the face behind the Wildebeest on SABC 3 show Masked Singer South Africa

The mixed-martial art champion was revealed during the episode that aired on Saturday, 6 May 2024

Local netizens took to social media to express their shock at seeing the champion fighter on the show while they were impressed with his singing skills

UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis amazed Mzansi on the Masked Singer South Africa. Image: Dricus du Plessis

Source: Twitter

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shocked Mzansi after he was revealed as the Wildebeest on SABC 3 show Masked Singer South Africa.

The prize-fighter was unveiled on Saturday, 6 May 2024, in the show's episode after performing Robbie Williams' hit 'Let Me Entertain You'.

Dricus du Plessis showed his love for music

Watch Du Plessis show off his singing skills in the video below:

Speaking on the SABC 3 website, Du Plessis says he loves singing and was a fan of his outfit on the show, while he adds his name to Bafana legend Neil Tovey for having a starring TV role.

Du Plessis said:

"I love music. I sing a lot in the shower, and I sing a lot in the car, so I thought, 'let me get out of my comfort zone and take this car singing to the world'. And I loved being Wildebeest. It was a spot-on outfit for me."

Fans were amazed by Du Plessis

Local netizens took to social media after seeing the UFC champion on the singing show, and they will soon be glued to their screens to watch former footballer Junior Khanye's new show.

Charles Oliveira Fan 999 (Shogun) was amazed:

"He has an amazing singing voice."

Giga Do Bronx Alt is a fan:

“Dricus Du Plessis was on Masked Singer! Kid’s a damn star.”

Prijakes was shocked:

"I just saw a clip on TikTok, and Dricus du Plessis was on the Masked Singer ?!"

Amanda was surprised:

"I did not see that coming."

Sibusiso Ngwale was impressed:

"Wow, Wow, Wow."

Siya Kolisi is named in Time 100 magazine

As reported by Briefly News, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi was recently named in the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2024.

The two-time world champion said he was proud to be named in the publication, which celebrates the biggest newsmakers from around the world.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News