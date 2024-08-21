Sharks Coach JP Pietersen Opens Up About Siya Kolisi’s Potential Return
- Former Bok winger JP Pietersen and Sharks coach said Siya Kolisi will have to decide about his return to the Mzansi side
- The Bok skipper has been linked with an exit from French club Racing Metro 92 and returning to the Durban team
- Local rugby fans praised Kolisi on social media, saying the Rugby World Cup-lifting flanker must return to South Africa
Ahead of the domestic rugby season, Sharks coach JP Pietersen said he has no insight on Siya Kolisi's potential return to the Natal side.
The former Bok winger said he has recently spoken to Kolisi, but there was no mention of him potentially playing for the Mzansi side again.
Pietersen, who scored 24 tries for the Boks, recently backed the Boks to win the Rugby Championship and has been impressed with the world champions' playing style.
JP Pietersen is getting the Sharks ready for next season
Pietersen puts the Sharks through their paces in the video below:
According to SportsBoom, the Sharks coach said the decision would be made after further discussions with Kolisi, who said he is more focused on the Boks than his future.
Pietersen said:
"That is news to me; Siya and I have been talking. He never mentioned he was coming back to the Sharks. We will have to wait for Siya to say something, I guess."
Fans praised Kolisi
Local rugby fans praised Kolisi on social media, calling the flanker a great captain and an even better human being.
Johan Botha admires Kolisi:
"He deserves whatever he gets. He is an outstanding, gracious man. I have never heard him say how great he is or that he is the reason that the Springboks are great because of him. He leads by example as a rugby player and as a man."
Vuyiswa Thomas says Kolisi deserves the best:
"He has worked very hard for the rewards."
Gregory Koopman respects Kolisi:
"A great captain."
Dudley Wright wants Siya back in Cape Town:
"Siya, it's time to return to Cape Town; bring Eben along with you."
Neil Rhode is a Bok fan:
"Bokke for life."
The Springboks show their support for Dricus du Plessis
As reported by Briefly News, Bok duo Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth walked out with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis on Sunday, 18 August 2024.
During the fight, the Bok duo cheered on the Mzansi prizefighter and celebrated wildly after his fourth-round victory over Israel Adesanya.
