Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth Celebrate Dricus Du Plessis in Video, SA Savours 2 Wins in Australia
- Dricus Du Plessis is at the height of his MMA career following his face-off with Israel Adesenya
- MMA champion Dricus Du Plessis's bout with Israel Adesenya was on the same day the Springboks played against Australia
- Dricus Du Plessis walked out to the UFC match against Israel Adesenya accompanied by Springboks Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth
Dricus Du Plessis is the hero of a nation after fighting Nigerian-born Israel Adesenya. There were high expectations for their fight for the UFC Middleweight championship.
South Africa came out on top, and the victory was sweet as the Springboks were also in the building. Dricus Du Plessis is the man of the moment after his fight with Israel Adesenya.
Dricus Du Plessis bring SA's 2nd win in Australia
In a video on X by @MDNnewss, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were ringside as they celebrated when Dricus Du Plessis won against Israel. Dricus made Israel tap by choking, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, including the Springboks
Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth we're fresh out of a match against Australia. The Springboks were already in a celebratory mood after they walked away as victors with a score of 30 - 12. See their clip below:
SA loses it over Dricus Du Plessis
Many people were delighted to see South Africa win on a global level. Many expressed pride in South African athletes.
@bad_option88 said:
"Its a win again for SA, as much as I like Isreal but if he was to win this fight we were not gonna relax today, the neighbours would be on our necks."
@bad_option88 wrote:
"Thanks Du Plessis you did us favour from our brothers."
@MarcelMbewe commented:
"Xenophobia keeps winning.... As always. No DNA, just RSA."
@thats_hunnid argued:
"Izzy remains the true African, I can never support a settler."
@mnm_meya was chuffed by Siya and Eben's reactions:
"Wild celebration."
