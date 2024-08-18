Dricus Du Plessis is at the height of his MMA career following his face-off with Israel Adesenya

MMA champion Dricus Du Plessis's bout with Israel Adesenya was on the same day the Springboks played against Australia

Dricus Du Plessis walked out to the UFC match against Israel Adesenya accompanied by Springboks Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth

Dricus Du Plessis is the hero of a nation after fighting Nigerian-born Israel Adesenya. There were high expectations for their fight for the UFC Middleweight championship.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were beside themselves with Dricus Du Plessis won against Israel Adesenya. Image: Getty Images / Adam Pretty - World Rugby / Jeff Bottari/ X / @MDNnewss

South Africa came out on top, and the victory was sweet as the Springboks were also in the building. Dricus Du Plessis is the man of the moment after his fight with Israel Adesenya.

Dricus Du Plessis bring SA's 2nd win in Australia

In a video on X by @MDNnewss, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were ringside as they celebrated when Dricus Du Plessis won against Israel. Dricus made Israel tap by choking, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, including the Springboks

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth we're fresh out of a match against Australia. The Springboks were already in a celebratory mood after they walked away as victors with a score of 30 - 12. See their clip below:

SA loses it over Dricus Du Plessis

Many people were delighted to see South Africa win on a global level. Many expressed pride in South African athletes.

@bad_option88 said:

"Its a win again for SA, as much as I like Isreal but if he was to win this fight we were not gonna relax today, the neighbours would be on our necks."

@bad_option88 wrote:

"Thanks Du Plessis you did us favour from our brothers."

@MarcelMbewe commented:

"Xenophobia keeps winning.... As always. No DNA, just RSA."

@thats_hunnid argued:

"Izzy remains the true African, I can never support a settler."

@mnm_meya was chuffed by Siya and Eben's reactions:

"Wild celebration."

"Not that serious": Du Plessis trolls Adesanya for crying at press conference

Briefly News previously reported that Israel Adesanya will have a long day on social media today after he was seen in tears at the press conference ahead of his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305.

The two Africans will clash in a title fight in the middleweight division on Saturday evening, and things got personal between them during the press conference.

Du Plessis trains and fights out of South Africa while Adesanya, despite being born in Nigeria, relocated to New Zealand as a child, which made his opponent taunt him that he grew up rich and asked if he would come to the fight with his servants.

