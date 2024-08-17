Dricus Du Plessis will defend his UFC Middleweight champion against Israel Adesanya on 18 August 2024

South African MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis made South Africa proud when he secured the UFC title

Israel Adesanya has been a hot topic ahead of the fight after emotions got high when he clashed with Dricus Du Plessis at a media conference

Dricus Du Plessis is under a lot of pressure as an MMA champion in the UFC. Israel Adesanya will be looking to take back the UFC Middleweight title.

South Africans will get R1M if Dricus Du Plessis beats Nigeria's Israel Adesenya in less than 2 minutes. Image: Cooper Neill / Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis drove Israel Adesanya to tears in a recent press conference. One of Dricus Du Plessis' sponsors, Naked Insurance, has made a big pledge to show their confidence that the South African fighter will win against Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis can win fans R1M in Israel Adesanya fight

Naked Insurance announced that they would give away a total of R1 million to South African winners on condition that Dricus Du Plessis wins against Israel. The insurer detailed that if the South African fighter beat his opponent in 90 seconds, anyone who got a quote before the fight would win R5 000.

South Africans anticipate Dricus Du Plessis's fight

Netizens expressed their support for Dricus Du Plessis. Online users express their confidence in the fierce fighter representing South Africa. The fight also takes place on the same day as Springbok's play in Western Australia on 18 July 2024.

@IanDmytriw applauded:

"Dricus already broke this man."

@NahImCoolOnThat commented:

"Damn Izzy is my guy but I don’t like it. Feel like he might lose. Ain’t betting."

ElonRakhmonov wrote::

"How will Izzy be able to compete against DDP’s perfect striking?"

@chaoscritic2024 said:

"Izzy’s downward spiral will be hard to watch if he loses tomorrow."

@oleru_victor argued:

"Izzy make him pay and dedicate the win to Chidima."

@khayadlanga was impressed by Dricus:

"Dricus may be the most incisive trash talker in combat sports. He made Strickland cry, now he made Adesanya cry too. He is ruthless with that mouth."

