Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to battle for the UFC Middleweight Championship in Australia

The South African MMA star warned the Nigerian-born fighter ahead of their bout in the UFC 305

Netizens shared their thoughts on the defending champion's message ahead of the fight

South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis has sent a strong warning to Israel Adesanya ahead of the fight in the UFC 305 main event.

The bout between the top UFC stars will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The fight is a UFC Middleweight Championship fight. The Mzansi fighter is the current Middleweight Champion and will defend his title against the Nigerian-New Zealander MMA star.

Dricus du Plessis reacts ahead of his UFC Middleweight Championship fight against Israel Adesanya in Australia. Photo: Will Russell.

Du Plessis sends 'strong' warning to Adesanya

Du Plessis took to his official Instagram page to warn Adesanya as they prepare for their championship fight in the UFC 305.

"And that's a wrap! I've been pushed beyond what seemed as the limit in this camp, even for me, who doesn't even know what giving up means; I faced the darkest places I've ever encountered, and I started enjoying it more every time," he said.

"We are ready more than ever, ready to shock the world AGAIN! A massive thank you to my team and everyone involved for getting me ready."

Fans react to Du Plessis' comments

thabig1ben said:

"How much lions blood do you drink on a daily basis??"

scootabeee wrote:

"Darkest places huh? Have you faced someone as dark as Izzy ? I don’t think so."

joanlottering commented:

"You are an overcomer. The dark places will not win you. For greater is He that's within you! You are a winner! Bring the title back to SA!"

cpt_igor reacted:

"We are prepared to be amazed. From Perth to Pretoria. It’s DdP time.🔥"

tonyp_coach shared:

"So proud of how you represent our beautiful country. Like you always say , they don't know what we know."

jacobbduplessis responded:

"Dricus I can’t even begin to describe how I excited I am to see you in the octagon again"

