South Africans are convinced that Dr Musa Mthombeni has won the lottery as he is frequently vacationing with his wife

In 2023, a doctor made national headlines after winning the R32M Powerball jackpot and said he would serve the community

Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie went on another vacation to Greece for their third wedding anniversary

Peeps on social media are certain that the doctor who won the R32 million Powerball jackpot in 2023 was none other than Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Musa Mthombeni is never beating the R32M Powerball Jackpot allegations after vacationing with Liesl Laurie. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Why SA thinks Musa won the lottery

On X, South Africans are pestering Dr Musa Mthombeni to admit that he did indeed win the lottery. Following his recent post, a netizen re-ignited this conversation by posting a screenshot of the headline of a doctor who won the R32M Powerball jackpot in 2023.

In the headline, the said doctor mentioned that they would serve the community despite the millions they won.

Musa asked: "Ekse, how much are contractors changing to build houses nowadays? I’m hearing 15k-25k p/m2."

Check out the hilarious response to his post below:

Musa and Liesl on another vacation

The media personality and celebrity doctor went on yet another vacation to Greece with his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie, to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

"August in the Mthombeni household is anniversary month, so that means we’re off to do “showoff” and “kom kyk” in foreign lands. Before you say what you’re about to say, remember that this is technically our first international trip in 2024 semester 2. I just want to put things into perspective. With that said, let’s go celebrate 3 years married!"

SA debates Musa Mthombeni's wealth

Judging by the responses, SA is convinced that it was indeed Musa Mthombeni.

@STANFOLLEY said:

"It is him. Yeah, we clocked him."

@Mzombe said:

"It all makes sense now."

@NaqibahW joked:

"He is never beating the allegations."

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated a milestone with his wife, Liesl Laurie.

The doctor shared a sweet and hilarious caption dedicated to his wife and looked forward to many more milestones with her.

