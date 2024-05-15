Dr Musa Mthombeni recently marked a big milestone in his marriage to his dream girl, Liesl Laurie

The doctor celebrated a thousand days of marriage with a sweet post gushing over his bride

Followers congratulated the couple, and wished them many more days of love, happiness, and cheesy captions

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated a milestone in his marriage to Liesl Laurie. Images: drmusamthombeni

Either Dr Musa Mthombeni keeps a calendar handy, or he has a great memory; whatever it is, the doctor always remembers to celebrate milestones in his marriage to Liesl Laurie!

Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are celebrating a big occasion in their almost three-year marriage.

Taking to his Instagram page, the doctor gushed over his gorgeous bride, celebrating a thousand days of marriage.

Musa also shared a photo from their wedding on 18 August 2021, hand in hand as the officiant prayed over their union. Liesl rocked her signature pixie cut, while Musa looked snazzy in a tuxedo:

"On this day, 1000 days ago, I said “I do, nja yam” to this beautiful lady, and I have not looked back since. To a thousand more forevers with you, my baby."

Mzansi celebrates Musa and Liesl

Followers gushed over the Mthombenis and wished them well on their love story:

asiphe2107 quoted Musa:

"'I don't bother anyone. I just wake up and love my wife.' Did he lie?"

lucyvicky0 said:

"This couple can really make you wanna get married. I mean, look at them! This is how marriage should be."

sinothando_mkhize was stunned:

"I don’t think there’ll ever be a thoughtful man like Musa in this lifetime. To even count the days? Cheers to a thousand more love stories; we love you guys."

thando_lukhele_ sent a message to God:

"God, I’m not rushing you neh, but please, the check time."

monde_ndlovu wrote:

"Some people even forget their own wedding anniversaries; counting days is another level."

thulisile_malinga showed love to the couple:

"We've experienced these 1k days from day 1; cheers to forever."

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni take over Rome

More on the Mthombenis, Briefly News shared a look into the couple's romantic adventure in Rome, Italy.

From scooter rides to posing beside historical monuments, the Mthombenis celebrated Musa's birthday in style.

