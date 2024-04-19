Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated 32 months of marriage with his wife, Liesl-Laurie

The doctor penned a sweet yet goofy message to his wife, thanking her not only for choosing him but also for saving the country

The comments were flooded with followers mimicking Musa's message and admiring his love for his wife

Dr Musa Mthombeni penned a hilarious 32nd monthiversary message to Liesl. Images: drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his hilarious captions brightened netizens' day when he celebrated his 32nd monthiversary with his wife, Liesl. The doctor's message admiring his wife left followers in stitches over his consistency.

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates wedding monthiversary

Another day, another hilarious Instagram post by Dr Musa Mthombeni singing his wife, Liesl's praises.

The doctor is not one to shy away from expressing his love, and it seems that over time, his captions become even more endearing and comical.

In his latest post on 18 April, the specialist radiologist celebrated his 32nd monthiversary with a selfie of himself and his wife, and a lengthy yet amusing caption thanking her for all she has done.

Did you know that Liesl's signature on her marriage license helped South Africans enjoy suspiciously long periods of undisrupted electricity? Now you know!

"Without your signature on that faithful day, South Africa wouldn’t be enjoying this pre-election electricity right now. They’d be in total darkness- Stage 20.

"Happy monthiversary, my baby; you’re the hero we didn’t ask for but one we deserve."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's post

Netizens gushed over the doctor's hilarious message, while some made additions to his Liesl appreciation post:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"I love me a man who loves me loudly and openly."

Asa_Sigoxo confessed:

"Also, I’m not jealous or anything, but I want this for me."

daisy_mlala wrote:

"Without her signing that document, we would not know the true meaning of a monthiversary."

nteboheng1 posted:

"Without her signature on that fateful day, we wouldn’t be witnesses to this beautiful love."

Meanwhile, some salty netizens were ready to throw shade at the couple and their child-free life:

chino_regal asked:

"So he's gonna do this waya waya vele?"

MinisterMM23 pleaded:

"We want a child. We're tired of saying 'Wow' like a Tembisa ambulance."

khuzumdumo said:

"Still no child. It's bad."

mokoena_stanton wrote:

"We will be there no matter what."

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni share cute video

More on the Mthombenis, Briefly News shared online reactions to the couple's adorable video singing to each other.

Despite constant criticism of their love, netizens couldn't help but gush over the pair's bond, wishing for a love like theirs.

