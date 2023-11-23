Celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie are once again placed under intense scrutiny

The people of Mzansi have now demanded that they have a baby, and some even took to X to voice out their please

The rather intrusive bunch said it was time Musa Mthombeni pulled, and ASAP Rocky, who gave Rihanna two kids in a short space of time

Liesl Laurie had previously addressed this and said people should stay away from her womb. Image: @drmusamthombeni

X trolls strike again. This time, celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie were the victims once more.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl told to have a baby

The couple that X (formerly known as Twitter) likes to poke fun at, is once again placed under intense scrutiny.

An X user @realnorma_kay, took to her account to reveal that she demands that the couple have a baby.

"We demand a baby as a nation."

Mzansi adds their opinion

Netizens agree in unison, with some cautioning others against involving themselves in other people's marriages.

The rather intrusive X users said it was time Musa Mthombeni pulled, and ASAP Rocky, who gave Rihanna two kids in a short space of time.

@gamabtweets said:

"Nah, let them enjoy themselves, babies are overwhelming, overrated..... ai."

@SindyDimplez

"Guys I’m not tryna be that guy… But comments like this are not nice, I have a sister that’s struggling to conceive & everyone always just asks 'when are you making us a baby' as if it’s just an oros mixture you make in the kitchen. If they don’t have issues, we really do demand."

@Gift_mtkSA joked:

"He needs to Rihanna her."

@Velvetchild_SA

"Twins not one baby."

@NangamsoRsa

"Four twins."

@RichBlackWidow

"Let's start naming the baby in Zulu. Girl - Thando. Boy - Mzansi."

@Nonki_M added;

"She’s literally done a video asking for people to stop speaking on her getting pregnant. We are consistently asking that we learn to do better and not ask on pregnancy so o demanda o le mang?"

Liesl Laurie tells pregnancy police where to get off

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni issued a stern warning to trolls on her Instagram, stating she would block those making inappropriate comments or speculating about her pregnancy.

Many assumed that she was pregnant but she quickly dispelled those intrusive comments.

