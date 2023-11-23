A woman in South Africa was filmed drinking Savanna cider from a bottle while riding in a taxi

The woman was seen singing along to the music and appeared to be in a festive mood

The video was shared on TikTok and went viral, with many people expressing amusement at the woman's carefree attitude

A woman enjoyed her Savanna in a taxi without a care in the world. Image: @bulelwawero

December is almost here, and one babe is already in festive spirits.

A TikTok video captured the woman drinking her Savanna cider right from the bottle while onboard a taxi.

The carefree woman is seen enjoying her drink as she sings along to the music playing in the vehicle. Man, what a vibe.

"On my way to work ❤️ uphelile November ," the TikTok video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Does drinking alcohol relieve stress?

According to GoodRx, it can calm you down and make you feel more relaxed. Alcohol is classified as a depressant because it slows down your brain and changes the way you think, feel, and act. At low levels, alcohol can make you feel relaxed, confident, and more social.

Mzansi amused by woman's day-drinking vibe

Some people have commented that the woman is an inspiration, while others have suggested that she simply enjoys the festive spirit.

Luumz said:

"It's been a long year bafethu, umuntu makenze into ayifunayo."

Pepsi commented:

"Lalela. Sometimes in life you must just☝️."

Dyanisiwe said:

"This is me from the 1st December."

msdikeledi replied:

"I wanna be friends with her ."

Milly Red responded:

"Asisalindi sishayisesiphuza siyakhona."

aliyahsflattummy replied:

"Omg I know her, she lives in my area ."

Lungile Tshabalala said:

"Hai cha shame sikhaphe abanye ku December sebafikile."

kageykeys replied:

"️️️“Dezemba yi bozza baba” …samthandi ."

Jamaican woman's 1st-time Savanna experience goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Jamaican woman took to social media to share her first time experience of drinking Savanna cider in South Africa.

In the footage, the woman is heard explaining how she had gone out to a restaurant with friends and asked for a strong alcohol drink to help her let loose.

The waiter and her friends advised her to have some Savanna, which she greatly underestimated as she thought it was just a weak cider.

Source: Briefly News