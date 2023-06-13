An American man visiting South Africa tried Savanna for the first time, and it showed him flames

The gent said he drank only two bottles of the alcoholic beverage but could barely recount what had happened the previous evening

The TikTok video of his review had South African in stitches, and they suggested other local drinks

Savanna is one of Mzansi peeps' favourite ciders, and they love it for its potency. An American who got recommended the drink by locals discovered its killer effects and ran to TikTok to give a hilarious review.

TikTok user complains alcohol potency of Savanna

He uploaded a video on his TikTok page @imno_killa, detailing the shenanigans he got up to while drunk off two bottles of Savanna.

The funny man called the cider "alcohol crack" and asked why his SA followers didn't warn him of its strength.

Review video of Savanna goes TikTok viral

The video posted three days ago was a hit on the video-sharing app with over 500 000 views and 49 000 likes.

SA TikTok users were dying from laughter in the comments and encouraged him to try other popular alcoholic beverages like Black Label.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by US man suffering from Savanna hangover

@tumelo.mogale mentioned:

"You haven't seen anything yet, just wait a bit, we still got Brutal 8."

@17mamii_savage posted:

"Not the alcohol crack."

@mariette1930 stated:

"There are people who drink 24 of those in one night."

@xo19973 commented:

"That man has not yet had a Black Label."

@ladymisstesh said:

"Welcome to South Africa. You have now been officially initiated. Next steps visit JHb CBD and record a video."

@ruvachihera.sdudla wrote:

"As an African the first time I came to SA and drank Savanna I slept on top of the gate till 12pm Sunday."

@nozimbali_ posted:

"There was once Storm it almost destroyed our generation."

@mfunjwana_94 mentioned:

"No way bro! You mean like you only had two?"

