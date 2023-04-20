A woman added a shot of Jägermeister to a bottle of Savannah, and it reminded people of bad decisions

TikTok user @maditlharekalk was having a drink and decided to share her concoction on TikTok

Many people took to the comments to admit that this mix left them wondering what happened next

The golden rule of drinking is not to mix your drinks, right? While it seems people don’t listen, a clip of a woman mixing a shot of Jäger into a Savannah bottle reminded them of their mistakes.

Alcohol can get you into a lot of trouble, especially when it puts you into a state of mind where you do not remember what you did.

TikTok video shows South African lady’s alcohol mixing

TikTok user @maditlharekalk shared a video of herself having a drink. But it did not seem like a chilled one. The good sis dropped a cap of what looks like Jägermeister into a bottle of Savannah.

Take a look:

Mzansi people share what this mix did to them

People flocked to the comment section to warn others about how potent this mix was. While many agreed that it was tasty, they also admitted that they have no recollection of what happened after they drank it.

Read some of the regrets:

@mbalimafu said:

“I don’t remember anything after trying this. The body was operating on autopilot.”

@Max said:

“l heard that she only remembers mixing.”

@Letso ❤️ said:

“Tried this at the groove, next day I see a video of myself holding the MC’s Mic. NEVER AGAIN!”

@The_Shona_Prince❤️ said:

“It’s always the Savannah gang with experiments.”

@Chanelm23 said:

“Tried this and that's all I can remember.”

