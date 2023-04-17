Global site navigation

Cape Town Driver Leaves Car Balancing Vertically Against Street Light, TikTok Video Ends Mzansi
Family and Relationships

Cape Town Driver Leaves Car Balancing Vertically Against Street Light, TikTok Video Ends Mzansi

by  Denika Herbst
  • Mzansi people could not make sense of how someone managed to park their car vertically
  • TikTok user @siyanda_msomi shared a video showing a car in Cape Town balancing on the nose of its bonnet
  • People had to turn to humour and superheroes to explain what was going on in this situation

Apparently, Transformers have come to Cape Town. A TikTok video showing a bakkie left balancing on its bonnet vertically against a street light has left Mzansi speechless.

TikTok user @siyanda_msomi shared footage og a car performing acrobatics
Mzansi people couldn't explain how someone in Cape Town got their car into this position. Image: Getty Images and TikTok / @siyanda_msomi
Source: Getty Images

You see many strange things on social media from different parts of Mzansi. This car party trick has knocked people for a six.

TikTok video shows Cape Town car trying to activate Transformer mode

TikTok user @siyanda_msomi_ posted the video showing the car defying all laws of physics. The car somehow ended up balancing on the nose of the bonnet, perched against a street light. The strangest thing is that there seems to be no visible damage to the bakkie, at least not what can be seen from the clip.

Take a look:

Mzansi people try and explain what they are seeing

This is definitely not something you see every day, nor can it easily be explained. People couldn't come up with a logical explanation, so they put it down to the car being a Transformer.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Laughter is the best medicine said:

“Driver decided to try vertical parking instead of parallel.”

@naledi_84 said:

“The street light is as strong as Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha’s love.”

@Pierre.G.Adams said:

“Bro was feeling like a transformer.”

@MysticalMe007 said:

“Bro thought he could charge the battery.”

@500bennymzala said:

“Please tell the driver to park again, we want to know how to do it.”

@Weslyn Govender said:

“Game started glitching, lmao.”

"You can't park the car there", South Africans clown car crashed into a wall

In related news, Briefly News reported that just another day in Mzansi. A random car crashed into a wall with bystanders hovering by. Fortunately, another driver recorded the incident, yelling: "You can't park the car there!" and then made a TikTok post.

A car that crashed into a random wall? Surely not a driver who lost control of their vehicle. Just poor parking, neh? Makes sense.

Source: Briefly News

