Cape Town Driver Leaves Car Balancing Vertically Against Street Light, TikTok Video Ends Mzansi
- Mzansi people could not make sense of how someone managed to park their car vertically
- TikTok user @siyanda_msomi shared a video showing a car in Cape Town balancing on the nose of its bonnet
- People had to turn to humour and superheroes to explain what was going on in this situation
Apparently, Transformers have come to Cape Town. A TikTok video showing a bakkie left balancing on its bonnet vertically against a street light has left Mzansi speechless.
You see many strange things on social media from different parts of Mzansi. This car party trick has knocked people for a six.
TikTok video shows Cape Town car trying to activate Transformer mode
TikTok user @siyanda_msomi_ posted the video showing the car defying all laws of physics. The car somehow ended up balancing on the nose of the bonnet, perched against a street light. The strangest thing is that there seems to be no visible damage to the bakkie, at least not what can be seen from the clip.
Take a look:
Mzansi people try and explain what they are seeing
This is definitely not something you see every day, nor can it easily be explained. People couldn't come up with a logical explanation, so they put it down to the car being a Transformer.
Read some of the funny comments:
@Laughter is the best medicine said:
“Driver decided to try vertical parking instead of parallel.”
@naledi_84 said:
“The street light is as strong as Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha’s love.”
@Pierre.G.Adams said:
“Bro was feeling like a transformer.”
@MysticalMe007 said:
“Bro thought he could charge the battery.”
@500bennymzala said:
“Please tell the driver to park again, we want to know how to do it.”
@Weslyn Govender said:
“Game started glitching, lmao.”
