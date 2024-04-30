Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake plays a role in the music team for the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King movie

Lebo M continues his duties as the musical composer, and Lin Manuel Miranda is in charge of writing the songs

Netizens made jokes about this, with many admitting that Lebo M is a talented musician, but many saw the opportunity to joke about his private life

Talented musician Lebohang Morake, also known as Lebo M, has been announced as a member of Disney's new film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Lebo M is part of the music team for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' movie. Image: @thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Music composer Lebo M lands part in new Lion King movie

Lebo M has been announced as a member of the music team for the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King movie. Lebo M is likely to continue his duties as the musical composer for the Disney classic.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also announced that Lin Manuel Miranda is in charge of writing the songs for the new movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Lebo M continues The Lion King magic. Renowned musician and composer is once again part of the music team for Disney’s new iteration of the iconic Lion King story.

"Lebo M has provided additional music and performance on ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, with Lin Manuel Miranda writing the songs for the film."

Mzansi has mixed feelings

Netizens had jokes about this. Some peeps admitted that Lebo M is a talented musician, but many saw the opportunity to joke about his previous divorces.

@MakiMarish:

"Lebo M sings like an angel. Pity he can't keep women for long."

@bhekezinhle:

"Our own Mariah Carey."

@dineokxxx17217:

"Ok I’m thinking what if @casspernyovest had filed an international trademark for the music and film categories for “MUFASA” back then? He’d be cashing in dollars by now from Lebo."

@Ishshah_B:

"Oh amazing! Saw the post about Kagiso first."

@lulushezi:

"This man has been clocking them dollars for 30 good years. No wonder he always has money for lobola."

@Shirlez:

"Lebo M owns the copyright ©️of the Lion King. Can never be any movie or stage play without him …talk about generational wealth. Lion King still has a long way to go."

Pretty Samuels' spousal support demands

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Lion King composer Lebo M's divorce proceedings have gotten messier between him and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, who now demands more.

Pretty Samuels allegedly demanded R150K spousal support from the star. She also listed that she wants a division of the star's estates and R2 million to cover her legal fees during their divorce proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News