The Lion King's composer Lebo M's divorce proceedings just got more messy and uglier between him and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels

Lebo M's wife, Pretty Samuels, allegedly demanded R150K spousal support from the star

She also listed that she wants a division of the star's estates and R2 million to cover her legal fees during their divorce proceedings

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels's divorce just got even more uglier. Image: pretty_samuels/thereallebo_m

Yoh! The Lion King's music composer Lebohang Morake and his estranged wife Pretty Samuels's divorce seems to get even uglier and messy.

Pretty demands R150k spousal support from Lebo M

Lebohang Morake, also known as Lebo M, has been making headlines on social media alongside his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, after the news of them getting divorced circulated on the internet in 2023.

According to Sunday World, Samuels recently added a hefty list of what she allegedly demands from the star financially. The publication reported that Pretty allegedly demanded the star pay her R150k monthly spousal maintenance, which includesR10 000 per month for holiday allowance, R23 000 for a car instalment, R5 000 for cellphone, R35 000 for rent or bond, and R6 500 for groceries.

Lebo's estranged wife further demanded the division of the star's estate, which includes: R5.5-million property in Pearls of Umhlanga, whose bond is R1.5-million, and an unencumbered R1.8-million property in Cedar Acres, Sandton, on top of it all she also requested that he pays her R2 million to cover for the legal fees of their divorce proceedings.

However, sources close to the star revealed that the couple had never been married in the property community and that Pretty Samuels had signed an ante-nuptial contract because of Lebo's past marital history and his legacy.

Lebo M says he won't sacrifice his money for love

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Lebo M, who made headlines last year for filing for divorce over an electronic signature, said he will always put his money first. The Lion King composer shared a statement noting that he had decided to file for divorce over a minor dispute with his wife, Pretty Morake.

He said he had decided to part ways with his wife a few months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary because she refused to delete his electronic signature.

