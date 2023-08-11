Lebo M has made it clear that he has trust issues when it comes to his money and his life

The popular composer made headlines last week after he announced that he was filling for divorce from his wife over an electronic signature dispute

Speaking during a call with popular podcaster MacG, Lebo M said he would never sacrifice his money for love

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Lebo M worked hard for his fortune and he does not take it for granted. The star who made headlines last week for filing for divorce over an electronic signature said he will always put his money first.

Lebo M has revealed that he will never give up his fortune for love. Image: @thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Lebo M says he trusts no one with his money

Lebo M's marriage hit the limelight last week when he revealed that he had filed for a divorce. The Lion King composer shared a statement noting that he had decided to file for divorce over a minor dispute with his wife Pretty Morake.

He said the main issue he had decided to part ways with his wife a few months after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary was because she was refusing to delete his electronic signature.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to MacG days after the news that their dispute had been resolved, Lebo M confessed that he does not trust anyone with his money or his life. He said:

"When it comes to money I trust nobody."

Lebo M's fans agree with him after sharing his sentiments

Mzansi has agreed with Lebo M's thoughts on money and trust. Many said the star is right and should maintain his stance.

@MamTshonyan said:

"Bra Lebza must target the right age group to find a woman who has her own estate who’s not gonna use him for financial reasons. What does he expect when he dates women half his age."

@Zikamnyamane added:

"Bro found his truth, he wants us to do the same "

Lebo M's wife Pretty Samuels-Morake pours cold water on divorce rumours: "I don't have summons for divorce"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that it is getting difficult to keep up with Lebo M and his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake. The couple who have been making headlines and charting trends after reports of their divorce have confused Mzansi with contradictory statements.

Lebo M earned himself the title Lord of the Rings when he announced he was getting divorced for the eighth time. The star who tied the knot with his beautiful wife more than a year ago said the reason for their divorce was his digital signature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News