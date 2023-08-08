Lebo 'M' Morake and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake, have allegedly reconciled following news of their divorce

Almost a week ago, The Lion King composer had announced that he instructed his lawyers to file for divorce from Pretty Samuels

He issued another statement saying he feared for his life, alleging that Pretty might have used his electronic signature fraudulently

All seems to be well in the Morake household, as reports suggest that Lebohang Morake and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, have made amends.

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels are allegedly no longer divorcing after they had a family meeting. Image: @thereallebo_m, @pretty_samuels

Source: Instagram

Pretty Samuels allegedly came clean about a few things in a family meeting

According to ZiMoja, the estranged couple had a meeting with other members of their family to resolve their conflict.

The news publication reported that in the meeting, which lasted for about seven hours, Pretty confessed to certain things that The Lion King composer was unsure about.

As part of their agreement, Pretty would apparently be required to send out a formal apology to her husband, Lebo M.

Lebo M suggests his life is in danger after announcing his divorce from Pretty

In a social media statement, Lebo M announced their divorce, saying he would refrain from revealing the real reason behind it.

"I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys."

Lebo M had instructed Pretty to delete his electronic signature from her laptop, but she allegedly refused.

This led him to be suspicious of her actions, questioning if she had taken out life insurance policies fraudulently.

This would have been his eighth divorce.

Pretty Samuels denies getting served with divorce papers, states she and Lebo are still happily married

The couple released contradictory statements after Pretty said she was still happily married to Lebo.

She denied the existence of divorce papers. She told TimseLIVE

"I don't have a summons for divorce, I'm also just surprised having so many people phone me. I'm honestly unaware of that, I've been speaking to him as my husband today. He has not said any of that to me."

A look at all seven of Lebo Ma's divorces, including his divorce from Nandi Ndlovu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News compiled a list of all Lebo M's previous divorces.

The musician was married to three women and got divorced seven times.

His previous wives are Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu, Angela Ngani-Casara.

