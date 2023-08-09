Sibu Mpanza shared with his thousands of YouTube subscribers that his mother was murdered a week ago

The content creator dropped a video yesterday that detailed his mother's brutal killing in Cape Town

He humbly asked people for financial assistance to cover his mom's funeral, which will be held in Mpumalanga

Popular gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza has announced on his channel that his mother passed away. He revealed that she was gunned down in Philippi East in Cape Town by an unknown suspect.

Sibu Mpanza details mother's murder

Sibu said his mother, a teacher, was routinely taking his nephew and niece to their school before going to her workplace on Thursday morning, 3 August, when the incident occurred. He went into described the horrific murder saying:

"On their way, less than ten minutes after they'd left the house, they stopped at a stop street and they were cut off by what they thought was a cab... Until someone got out of the backseat of the car and pointed a gun at my mother. The man then proceeded to shoot her five times, get back into the car and leave."

Sibu Mpanza begs for donations

Sibu added that his main objective for posting the video was to ask for financial help to bury his mother in her birth province Mpumalanga.

"My mom tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario when she left all of us for whatever reason by having policies and funeral plans, but unfortunately, after covid, she was just unable to keep up with the payments."

He showed his bank details in the six-minute clip and emphasised that he would appreciate any donations that would solely go to funeral arrangements.

Mzansi extends condolences to Sibu Mpanza

@sethuguza430 said

"Oh, Sibu, my sincerest condolences to you and your siblings. To think that we all saw that article and are now able to link it to someone we all love, and to learn that he lost both his parents in the same way, is just mind-blowing."

@nombulelomoepi posted:

"Your mother’s love for you is eternal and it knows no bounds. More importantly, she knew and still knows how deeply you loved her. You are in our prayers."

@luphelele commented:

"Sibu. I'm so sorry. I lost my dad 9 days ago and the pain is absolutely unending. The costs are crazy, but your mom deserves the send-off you want for her. I hope you get what you hoped for."

@rethabilesebati wrote:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. ❤️ I’m praying that you and your siblings (and family at large) are able to get through this ordeal."

@MphoK added:

"We’re sending our condolences to you and your siblings, Sibu. My mom has opted to take your account details and share them with our residents. We’re so sorry.❤️"

