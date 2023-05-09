EFF leader Julius Malema has posted a video of a passionate plea to South Africans, asking them to donate to the party

Malema stated that the party was willing to accept donations of as little as R10 as well as non-monetary contributions such as cows and groceries

The Red Berets leader's video has caused a stir on social media, with some saying Malema is asking for money to buy more Gucci items

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on "peace-loving South Africans" to donate money to the political party ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration.

EFF leader Julius Malema has asked supporters to donate to the organisation as the 10th birthday bash approaches. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The EFF shared a video of Malema on Twitter, asking South Africans to contribute as little as R10 to the "revolution".

Malema asks for donations to avoid counter-revolutions

In the video, Malema spoke about the EFF's upcoming anniversary and stated that the organisation is celebrating 10 years of ensuring that Africans are protected without fear or favour.

The Red Berets leader added that the EFF would not be able to succeed without donations and also runs the risk of being hijacked by counter-revolutions.

"We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't finance our own revolution, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it," said Malema.

In addition to monetary donations, TimesLIVE reports that the EFF is willing to accept donations in the form of cows, T-shirts, groceries and buses for the 10th birthday bash on 29 July 2023.

Malema encouraged EFF supporters to donate money via SMS or visit the party's donation website to donate more than R30.

South Africans have mixed reactions to Malema's call for donations

@SkyeZedA said:

"One of Julius Malema’s Louis Vuitton outfits cost more than his voters’ annual salaries. But keep giving him your hard-earned money."

@SodiyePetha said:

"We will fund this revolution with our money."

@Moriting said:

"I'm definitely going to SMS as many times as possible for as long as I can afford to do so. This is long overdue, we always wanted to finance the struggle. #EFFTurns10"

@KleinhansMk said:

"Begging for money to go buy Gucci and LV. We see you fake revolutionaries."

@ZweSibiya said:

"I will not be told by people that have parties that are controlled by the business that I shouldn't donate to the EFF, I don't want to hand over my organisation to business, I will always fund the revolution ✊"

