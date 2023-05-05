Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, said former President Jacob Zuma is welcome to join the EFF

Malema communicated his hopes at the EFF's 10th anniversary while celebrating with party members in the Western Cape

SA citizens were shocked that Malema wants Zuma in his camp, and the video of his invitation opened discussions online

Julius Malema said he wants Jacob Zuma to join the EFF. Image: Unkel and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he hopes former president Jacob Zuma will soon become a member of his party.

Malema expressed that Zuma is more than welcome to join the EFF, just like Mzwanele Manyi, who jumped ship from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and became a member of the red berets.

EFF marks 10th anniversary of the party's existence

The EFF's Commander in Chief (CIC) was addressing the press at the party's 10th anniversary celebrations at the Elkana Child Care Centre in the Western Cape on Friday.

Malema described the EFF as a rehabilitation home and said any self-caring black person should join, reported TimesLIVE.

"We hope very soon we will welcome Mr President Zuma into the EFF. It's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who wants to come they are more than welcome. We are growing in numbers everywhere, and no one can ignore that fact."

Watch the video below:

Citizens discuss the possibility of Zuma joining the EFF

Manoj Sonny said:

"Brilliant idea, if Zuma joins EFF, he takes with him his supporters and then they vote EFF."

Dao MatsheBheka Masterpiece wrote:

"That will be interesting. That shows why Malema went to Nkandla to meet him. Wait and see what happens."

Tumelo Faith VanLebitsi mentioned:

"They deserve each other. "

Swazy Kunene stated:

"Lol that's where I will see that Msholozi isn't right upstairs."

Lethinjabulo Mpofu

"Now that would be interesting to watch."

Thula Gama asked:

"So, we ANCeen nothing yet?"

