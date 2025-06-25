The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has come out guns blazing against Floyd Shivambu

Mbalula responded to Shivambu, calling the ANC a directionless party during a press conference in which he announced a political movement

Mbalula did not hold back in his criticism, and South Africans were entertained by his statements

Fikile Mbalula berated former MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has hit back against Floyd Shivambu's recent criticism of the ANC and other political parties.

What Fikile Mbalula said about Floyd Shivambu

According to IOL, Mbalula responded to statements Shivambu made in a press conference he held on 19 June. Shivambu took a swipe at the MK Party and different political parties, and did not spare the former ruling party. Shivambu said the ANC was a directionless party, and Mbalula strongly disagreed.

Mbalula said Shivambu does not have any record of giving anything direction. He said his statements are considered slanderous coming from a failed politician. Speaking at the National Union of Mineworkers' 2025 National Congress, Mbalula said that Shivambu is an accident.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula spoke about Floyd Shivambu. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula said that it was unbelievable how Shivambu joined the MK Party and, in less than a year, ascended to the rank of Secretary General, helped craft its constitution, and was removed.

Shivambu was removed as the MK Party's Secretary General after he visited fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. The party said the move was unsanctioned and unconstitutional. Shivambu accepted the removal and said he would serve wherever the party wants him to serve.

South Africans react to Mbalula's roast

Netizens, commenting on IOL's Facebook post, shared their views.

Kxng Ntuli said:

"To be a leader, you must be followed. Today's problem is that everyone wants to be a leader but can't even win their ward! A leader must reside where his or her party governs."

Lonwabo Loyed Magqabini said:

"Mbalula is busy campaigning for the presidency, whereas he doesn't want others to do that."

Tiego Mojapelo asked:

"What are Fikile Mbalula's achievements except talking too much?"

Maree Stewart said:

"And now name-calling like children. Next, it will be fist fights. This is the pot calling the kettle black."

Ina Mouton said:

"As if this individual is a success."

Alex Langford said:

"That was a political accident. He came in from the wrong way into the freeway with a cul de sac."

Vukani Ngcobo said:

"Mbalula is not better."

Fikile Mbalula poses with Julius Malema

