South Africa opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, who capitalised on early defensive mistakes and controlled much of the match

Bafana Bafana's task became significantly harder after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both sent off during the second half

The defeat leaves Hugo Broos' side needing positive results against the Czech Republic and South Korea to keep qualification hopes alive

South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign suffered an early setback after Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday night, leaving Hugo Broos' side under pressure ahead of their remaining Group A fixtures. Philani Mthembu posted the video on 12 June 2026 on Facebook after the match, questioning Bafana Bafana's defensive approach and urging the team to be more attacking in future fixtures.

Content creator Philani on the left questioning Bafana Bafana's defense tactic during the match with Mexico. Image: Philani Mthembu, Bafana Bafana

Source: Facebook

Mexico took control of the match early, opening the scoring in the ninth minute after Julián Quiñones capitalised on a defensive error during South Africa's build-up play. Despite several key saves from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana struggled to gain momentum against the hosts, who dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities.

South Africa's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a major blow shortly after half-time when midfielder Sphephelo Sithole received a straight red card after bringing down a Mexican attacker as the last defender. Mexico later doubled their advantage through Raúl Jiménez before veteran midfielder Themba Zwane was also sent off following a VAR review.

The South African men's national football team, Bafana Bafana, posed together in their bright yellow and green kits on the pitch before a match. Image: bafanabafanaOfficial

Source: Facebook

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Discipline concerns emerge after opening defeat

The defeat has placed increased focus on South Africa's discipline and defensive organisation heading into crucial matches against the Czech Republic and South Korea. Playing much of the second half with reduced numbers, Bafana Bafana found it difficult to challenge Mexico's attacking threat and were largely forced into a defensive approach as they attempted to limit further damage.

The result leaves South Africa without points after their opening fixture, but qualification remains possible if the team can secure positive results in their remaining group-stage matches. Mexico entered the tournament as one of the favourites in the group and benefited from home support at one of the world's most iconic football stadiums. Philani Mthembu said this is not the type of soccer that would qualify for the world cup.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi questions the coach's decisions

Netizens agreed with the fan having a crash out, saying the decision was not on. Many blamed the coach, saying his tactics are clueless and cost the national team the embarrassment.

Moremogolo Nchoe commented:

“Same nonsense he did at AFCON. This old man is tactically clueless. His favourite Foster was simply walking for the whole 45 minutes.”

Steezy Da Don wrote:

“Hugo Broos is a bad coach. This must be his last gig. How do you not start with Appollis and Mofokeng? What is Foster doing in the squad?”

Vash Mascow remarked:

“Everyone saw the loss coming before the game started after seeing that lineup.”

Nca Ze Lo shared:

“At least Zwane gave them a hot hot slap.”

M'samaria Maradona asked:

“Who else saw that Mbatha didn't touch the ball?”

Zikhona Precious Buzani claimed:

“It was more like a sabotage from Hugo.”

Ntokozo Ixx Dumo joked:

“Kaizer Chiefs fans, after the game we go to the Korean page and give them some tactics.”

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Source: Briefly News