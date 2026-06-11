Big Zulu and Bafana Bafana have sent a message to Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup opening match against Mexico

The match will be taking place at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June 2026, and South Africans can watch on SABC 1 at 9 pm

The singers are not the only ones wishing the boys well, as the ministers and even the Madlanga Commission have shared their well-wishes

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Sjava and Big Zulu rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of FIFA World Cup match. Image: bigzulu_sa, SuperSport/X, sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

As the whole country prepares to support Bafana Bafana as they officially kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South African musicians Big Zulu and Sjava have shared a few words of encouragement.

The tournament takes place at 9 pm on Thursday, 11 June 2026, and Mzansi will not be missing out on the festivities, as the match can be watched on SABC 1.

PRASA had an activation for the boys where the collaborators performed some of their hits. They also had a strong message, encouraging the boys to "Bring back that cup!"

"Boys, all of our hopes are on you. I pray God is with you at all times, and score as many goals as possible," Sjava said. Big Zulu added, "We will support you guys all the way. I wish you nothing but the best."

The video can be viewed below:

More well-wishes for Bafana Bafana

It seems as though the boys have been receiving lots of love and well-wishes from South African cabinet ministers.

The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Patricia de Lille, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie shared some encouraging words for the boys.

“Until after the match, when we’ll be brothers and sisters with Mexico again, but Bafana Bafana number one,” de Lille said.

Lamola sees a bright future for future collaborations among the two nations: “I’m glad Minister De Lille and Minister McKenzie are here. I believe these two countries can build on two economies.”

McKenzie said the team should ignore the noise from the media, telling them their chances are slim.

“I saw the media underestimating them and telling them they stand no chance; I went to them, and I said, ‘That’s a gift’. Being underestimated is a gift because there’s no pressure. I’m telling you today, you’re going to see boys that are ready to fight for their country.”

Even the Madlanga Commission spoke about the tournaments, joking with each other.

“Commissioner Khumalo, and everyone within the Commission who has had to make personal sacrifices one way or the other, to see to it that the work of the Commission succeeds, many thanks to you all,” he said. “Bafana Bafana, pull out all stops and make us proud,” he added.

Tyla to perform the national anthem

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the artists to be featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

The She Did It Again hitmaker will be singing the South African national anthem at Mexico City Stadium. South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, will play the opening match against Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News