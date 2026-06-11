Bafana Bafana will kick start their 2026 FIFA World Cup competition with a group game against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

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South Africa have some notable names in their squad and players who could help Hugo Broos get a win against the co-host in the presence of their home crowd.

Bafana Bafana are hoping to make history in this year's global football football competition by qualifying for the knockout rounds, but would need to get good results in the group stage and it would be starting against Mexico, with games against the Czech Republic and South Korea.

3 Mexico stars who could trouble Bafana

Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive interview with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico while also mentioning three stars from the latter who can cause problems for Broos' side.

"Mexico and South Africa are both expected to give us another memorable opening World Cup game, just like they did in the 2010 edition why the competition was hosted by South Africa," he said.

"We all remember the famous Siphiwe Tshabalala's dance alongside his teammates after scoring their beautiful goal in 2010, we expect another choreographed if Bafana Bafana get to score in the match, but they need to be wary of some of Mexico players.

"One of the players they should be watchful of his Raul Jimenez, he is one of the experienced player in Mexico's squad and this would be his fourth World Cup. He has been in England since 2018, playing the English Premier League, and would be an important figure at this World Cup.

"Another player who could be a problem for Bafana Bafana is Julian Quinone, the Columbian-born forward took the Saudi Pro League by storm in the just-concluded season, winning the goldern boot ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and he should be monitored by South Africa's defenders.

"Former Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez is another player South Africa players should look out for. He was one of the best players for Mexico in their final warm-up game against Serbia, and gave an assist."

Source: Briefly News