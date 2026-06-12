Phakelumthakathi has issued a warning after learning that people are allegedly using his name to organise protests and other activities without his approval

The activist took to social media to set the record straight and address growing confusion around his connection to certain marches

He also shared an important message for supporters about future demonstrations and who they should trust for official announcements

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Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba. Images: @Inqubeko_news/X and Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL - Phakelumthakathi has warned the public about people who are allegedly using his name, or the name of the March and March movement, to organise protests and carry out criminal activities.

The activist shared the warning in a video posted on his X account on Thursday, 12 June 2026. He said he had received reports that some groups in Johannesburg were organising marches while claiming to represent him, even though he had nothing to do with them.

Phakelumthakathi says not all marches are linked to him

In the video, Phakelumthakathi told supporters not to assume that every march held in his name is legitimate. He said that if he has not announced a march on his social media platforms or is not present at the event, then it should not be associated with him.

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"I have heard that there are people organising marches using my name. Some of these marches have become violent and others are allegedly going into foreign-owned shops demanding money while claiming to represent me," he said.

He explains his role in March and March

Phakelumthakathi also cleared up confusion about his relationship with March and March, a movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

He said he is not a leader of the movement but supports it through Amabutho, the Zulu regiment he leads. He added that Amabutho and March and March share the same goals and remain united.

The activist also reassured his supporters that he remains committed to the movement's objectives and will not allow anyone to distract him from his mission.

"People must not be scared; I cannot be bought to cause any division. I will not change or turn. Whatever it is that I plan to do, I am always successful at doing it," he said.

See video here:

Warning about an alleged June 30 march

Phakelumthakathi also responded to claims that there will be a march on 30 June.

He said Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has not announced such a march and urged people not to believe information that has not come from him, Ngobese-Zuma or another recognised leader of the movement.

Phakelumthakathi praises General Mkhwanazi

In related news, anti-illegal activity activist Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba publicly praised KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following renewed attention on documents linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Ndabandaba took to his X account to express strong support for Mkhwanazi, describing him as a divinely guided figure within KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement. He further claimed that recent developments were exposing individuals who “claim to be innocent” but are allegedly linked to criminal networks, remarks widely interpreted as referencing EFF leader Julius Malema.

Anti-illegal immigration march led by Phakelumthakathi. Image: Wiku de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Activist criticises President Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that Phakelumthakathi strongly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of sowing division and discriminating against Zulu people. He said that despite that, the movement is still going to Limpopo on June 30 to unite all South Africans against illegal immigration. He claimed that when President Ramaphosa uses the term “ethnic groups”, he is actually referring specifically to Zulu people. He further argued that South African leaders should focus on unity instead of what he described as division among communities.

Source: Briefly News