As protests in a global community turned violent, Jacinta questioned why people had not used the xenophobia term yet

In an X post, Jacinta said people are not labelling the acts xenophobic, whereas in SA, the word gets thrown around when it comes to March and March

Social media shared their mixed thoughts on Jacinta's views, with many people still divided

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to the violent anti-immigration protest and explained why the protesters are not called 'xenophobic.' Image: jacontangobese

Source: Instagram

South African activist and former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has once again caused a stir with her social media posts.

The leader of the March and March, which has a planned protest on 30 June against illegal immigration, has reacted to the protests in other parts of the world, where people are protesting against the same thing her movement focuses on.

As pictures of the alleged violent protests, where angry citizens allegedly torched communities which allegedly housed immigrants, Jacinta questioned why people are not calling this xenophobia.

"Nobody is calling this xenophobia."

This was due to her being labelled a xenophobe and afrophobe, because of her sentiments and views.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has divided the internet over her sentiments on xenophobia. Image: jacinta_ngobese

Source: Instagram

SA shares mixed reactions to Jacinta's post

Below are some of the reactions from the online community, which remains divided:

@EFFDefence2026 questioned:

"Are we Irish citizens now? Can I ask, do you also want us to burn Immigrant Communities?"

@LNMthiyane reacted:

"Illegal migrants were complaining to the whole world that we are xenophobic. Other countries found out that the real reason illegals are being chased out of the country is that they’re in fact illegal, and some are committing crimes, then they started thinking “shit its also happening in our country, " and they also resorted to chasing out illegal migrants. Complaining about Xenophobia in South Africa only made it worse for their brothers and sisters in other countries."

Some people support Jacinta's views. One person defended Jacinta. @fistoz231139682 said:

"Jacinta, I don’t care what minions say. I want to thank you, Ngizwe, and Phakela, for the manner in which you have handled these marches. When I saw how the British community handled the same issues, I was so proud of you guys. The Brits are actually what they expected you to be."

@mtshali_O questioned:

"I am just watching the torching of cars and buildings in Belfast. All citizens of the world are fed up with illegal immigrants. Are they xenophobic? That is the question."

@temogo_ZA stated:

"That term is only reserved for us South Africans for some reason."

@pavlovs_khat shared:

"It's white people doing it, so it's racism. When South Africans do it, it's called xenophobia or, more laughably, afrophobia. When the citizens revolt, the people in control will use language to subvert the reasons in an effort to hide their failure."

Jacinta gives orders for 30 June

In a previous report from Briefly News, Newzroom Afrika reported that Ngobese-Zuma spoke to protesters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 10 June 2026 ahead of the national shutdown which March and March are organising.

Jacinta said protestors must not loot or attack anyone because the minute any violence breaks out, the international community will accuse South Africans of using anti-illegal immigration rhetoric to commit a crime.

Source: Briefly News