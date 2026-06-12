A TikTok video captured a man's homecoming after being in prison for more than a decade in South Africa

The family reunion highlighted the impact of long-term incarceration as the man arrived to a lot of love

South Africans chimed in on the man's gratitude to be home with his son after serving a long time in prison

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A man cames out of prison and arrived home ton son in TikTok video. Image: Yunu / Pexels / @shabalalashezi / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a viral TikTok video posted on 23 May 2026, by user @shabalalashezi, a South African man surprised his son by returning home unannounced. He served an 11-year prison sentence, which made for an emotional reunion.

A man who was in prison for 11 years casually appeared in his family's driveway. The embrace the ex-convict shared with his 13-year-old son offered a glimpse into post-prison life, and the path to rehabilitation. The nation's correctional facilities struggle with severe systemic challenges, notably an overcrowding of 48% complicates rehabilitation efforts, leading to debated reoffence rates. Academic research according to Polity estimates that between 55% and 97% of former inmates eventually reoffend. In addition many who go to prison do not leave prison with reports of a rise in unnatural deaths in prison as the caption of the viral video read: "Life is hard in there some don't come back." Watch the video below:

SA support ex-convict

Despite these systemic hurdles, there are significant rehabilitative successes. Educational initiatives have proven highly effective, evidenced by an impressive 84 percent matric pass rate among inmates in 2024. Along with vocational training programs, non-governmental organizations like NICRO remain crucial in supporting former inmates as they face the harsh realities of post-release life, particularly the intense societal stigma and severe unemployment that threaten successful reintegration.

A man's release after pirson left South Africa touched. Image: RDNE /Pexels

Source: UGC

nelly asked:

"How old is the boy?"

ShabalalaShezi the creator answered:

"13 ngahamba ena 1."

Bongydee was moved:

"The scream goes straight to the heart.😔"

LT remarked:

"For our society to heal every child needs a good connection with their father. Please make up for the lost years with that boy. May you bring positive outcomes to your community and mostly to your family. Welcome back man👌🏽"

LastBornYakoNgomane.. was moved by the clip:

"Seeing this video while waiting for my brother to come back in two weeks time after 17 years in prison 🥺"

FirstLady related to the woman:

"Welcome back it's been seven years now my brother in jail he hasn't even been sentenced."

Pieces of Her gushed over the man's return:

"The smartest guy I knew in high school. Welcome back. Give yourself grace 🤍"

Other Briefly News stories about family

A woman posted a video of her reunion with her husband after she waited for him for two decades when you was in prison.

People were touched by they wearing and of two elderly twin women who were delighted to see each other again.

South Africans were moved by a video of a grandmother who made sure that her grandkids would always remember her in case she passed away.

Source: Briefly News