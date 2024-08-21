A woman showed off her adorable elderly grandmothers who are twins in a TikTok video

The grandma twins were starring at a magazine when the lady captured them in the recording

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the grandma twins adorable

A woman took to her TikTok account and showed off her adorable grandmothers who are twins.

In the video uploaded by @k_moloi, the elderly twins are busy focusing on a magazine while the daughter is recording them. For a moment they thought she was on a video call.

The lady can be heard on the video calling her grandmothers who gave her their attention after a few seconds. The duo laughed at the lady, saying she was naughty for recording them.

Video shows grandma twins

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens amazed by elderly twins

The video gained over 900k views, with many online users laughing and saying it was their first time seeing elderly twins.

@Nolwandle ✝️✨ adored:

"This is my first time seeing grandma twins🥰They are so cuteeeeeee🥺❤️."

@Katlego said:

"I’ve never seen old twins😭😭I thought people stop being twins at a certain age😭😭."

@✨ was amazed:

"Wait?? So there’s old twins?? Don’t they stop being twins by 30😂."

@bucy_34 loved:

"Why do I feel like seeing twins of this age is some kind of a blessing?🥺🙏🏾😍♥️."

@Keletsoo_ expressed:

"The fact that GOD has blessed them with the gift of growing old together is truly a blessing 🥺🥺❤️☺️🙈."

@Tlotlo Masike commented:

"So nice seeing old twins hle😭❤️❤️they're so cuteee❤️❤️❤️😌."

@Lizzy Ncaphe shared:

"Bathong ke qala ho bona granny twins they so cute🥰🥰🥰 Le blessed hle."

@Yamikani Katiji said:

"They're such a vibe ... I would love having twin grandmas."

Elderly women hilariously have fun in TikTok video

