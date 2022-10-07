A video of a set of elderly twins speaking in front of the camera has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the two ladies speaking and laughing together in perfect sync as a man asks them questions about their background

South African social media users were amused and baffled by how the ladies interacted together

A now-viral video of elderly twins left South African social media users scratching their heads as soon as they opened their mouths.

A set of elderly twins had peeps convinced they share one personality. Image: @ZiphoratorS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip shows them seated together as an unseen man speaks to them and asks their names and where they are from.

The two ladies wearing identical outfits, share giggles in between speaking in perfect sync together, saying the same thing in the exact same tone.

The puzzled and amused man continues to ask them about their upbringing and how they are able to speak together in such a manner, to which the ladies simply giggle together.

If we didn’t know any better, we would say they are the same person! Mzansi peeps were left just as amused and confused upon viewing the video.

@ntandoyamaa wrote:

“ badala for lento abayenzayo.”

@Callme_SmS said:

“Uyabona laba bayopoka uyababona nje.”

@mawizaonline responded:

“They are from my hood. We are now used to them like that. Beautiful souls.”

@Dzubhar commented:

“The strangest is when they forget at the same time . How do you forget at the same time.”

@NushkaBlossom said:

“Ya, this is why you should just refuse to be twins when you turn 18.”

@DineoTsaBadimo reacted:

“This is scary.”

@henryhakula replied:

“This is strangely fascinating.”

Source: Briefly News